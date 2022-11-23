International
China’s virus restrictions prompt fears of global economic impact
BEIJING — More than 253,000 cases of the coronavirus have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising, the government said on Tuesday, adding to pressure on officials who are trying to reduce the economic damage by easing controls that have locked millions of people in their homes. . .
The ruling Communist Party promised earlier this month to reduce disruptions to its zero-COVID strategy by making controls more flexible. But the latest wave of outbreaks is challenging that, prompting major cities including Beijing to lock down populated districts, close shops and offices and order factories to isolate their workforce from outside contact.
That has fueled fears that a slowdown in Chinese business activity could hurt already weak global trade.
Last week’s average of 22,200 daily cases is double the previous week’s rate, the official China News Service reported, citing the National Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control.
Some provinces are facing the most severe and complex situation in the past three years, a bureau spokesman, Hu Xiang, said at a press conference, according to CNS.
The number of infections in China is lower than that of the United States and other major countries. But the ruling party is sticking to zero COVID, which calls for the isolation of every case, while other governments are easing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.
On Tuesday, the government reported 28,127 cases found in the past 24 hours, including 25,902 without symptoms. Almost a third, or 9,022, were in Guangdong province, the export-oriented manufacturing hub adjacent to Hong Kong.
Global stock markets fell on Monday as anxiety over China’s controls added to concern over comments by Federal Reserve officials last week that already-elevated US interest rates may need to rise further than expected to curb inflation. growing. Stocks were mixed on Tuesday.
Investors are worried about falling demand as a result of a less mobile Chinese economy amid fears of more COVID-related lockdowns, StoneX’s Fawad Razaqzada said in a report.
China is the world’s largest trader and the main market for its Asian neighbors. Weakness in consumer or factory demand could hurt global producers of oil and other raw materials, computer chips and other industrial components, food and consumer goods. Restrictions that hamper activity at Chinese ports could disrupt global trade.
Hu, the government spokesman, said officials were traveling around China and holding video conferences to ensure compliance with a list of 20 changes to antivirus controls announced on November 11. They include shortening quarantines for people arriving in China to five days from seven. and narrowing the definition of who counts as a close contact of an infected person.
Despite this, the capital of Guangdong province, Guangzhou, suspended entry on Monday in its Baiyun district of 3.7 million people. Residents of some areas of Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million people southwest of Beijing, have been told to stay at home while mass testing is carried out.
Economic growth rebounded to 3.9% year-on-year in the three months ending in September, from 2.2% in the first half. But activity had already begun to return.
Retail spending shrank 0.5% from a year ago in October, retreating from the previous months’ 2.5% increase as cities reinstated virus controls. Imports fell 0.3% in a sign of anemic consumer demand, a reversal from September’s 6.7% increase.
Chinese exports shrank 0.7% in October as US and European consumer demand was dampened by unusually large interest rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to curb inflation that is at multi-decade highs.
Businessmen and economists see the changes in anti-virus controls as a step towards removing the controls that isolate China from the rest of the world. But they say zero COVID could remain in place until the second half of next year.
Guangzhou announced plans last week to build quarantine facilities for nearly 250,000 people. He said 95,300 people from another district, Haizhu, were being transferred to hospitals or quarantine.
Factories in Shijiazhuang were told to operate under closed management, a term for employees living in their workplaces. This adds to the costs of food and living space.
Entrepreneurs are pessimistic about the current quarter, according to a survey by Peking University researchers and a financial company, Ant Group Ltd. It said a confidence index based on responses from 20,180 business owners fell to its lowest level since the start of 2021.
The ruling party must vaccinate millions of elderly people before it can lift controls that deter most foreign visitors, economists and health experts say.
We don’t think the country is ready to open yet, Louis Loo of Oxford Economics said in a report. We expect the Chinese authorities to continue to adjust their COVID controls over the coming months, moving towards a wider and more comprehensive reopening later.
AP news assistant Caroline Chen contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/china-anti-virus-curbs-spur-fears-global-economic-93773804
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Los Angeles’ Notorious P-22 Mountain Lion Killed Chihuahua on a Leash in Hollywood Hills, Park Service Says
- Paulina Gretzky models show off mini dress in new ‘after hours’ photos
- China’s virus restrictions prompt fears of global economic impact
- Boris Johnson explosion in Ukraine: Ex-PM says Germany wanted the country to collapse quickly
- UCLA School of Law boycotts US News & World Report rankings
- Xi sends condolences to Widodo after Indonesia quake
- Mickey Kuhn dead: ‘Gone with the Wind’ actor was 90
- Angelou Laude shines on debut, propels DLSU to first round women
- Why it caused so many deathsExBulletin
- Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA tape threat at World Cup
- Xi Jinping IPO boom | The Economist
- Renewables in the United States will overtake coal and nuclear by the end of the year