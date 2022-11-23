China’s virus restrictions prompt fears of global economic impact

BEIJING — More than 253,000 cases of the coronavirus have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising, the government said on Tuesday, adding to pressure on officials who are trying to reduce the economic damage by easing controls that have locked millions of people in their homes. . .

The ruling Communist Party promised earlier this month to reduce disruptions to its zero-COVID strategy by making controls more flexible. But the latest wave of outbreaks is challenging that, prompting major cities including Beijing to lock down populated districts, close shops and offices and order factories to isolate their workforce from outside contact.

That has fueled fears that a slowdown in Chinese business activity could hurt already weak global trade.

Last week’s average of 22,200 daily cases is double the previous week’s rate, the official China News Service reported, citing the National Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control.

Some provinces are facing the most severe and complex situation in the past three years, a bureau spokesman, Hu Xiang, said at a press conference, according to CNS.

The number of infections in China is lower than that of the United States and other major countries. But the ruling party is sticking to zero COVID, which calls for the isolation of every case, while other governments are easing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.

On Tuesday, the government reported 28,127 cases found in the past 24 hours, including 25,902 without symptoms. Almost a third, or 9,022, were in Guangdong province, the export-oriented manufacturing hub adjacent to Hong Kong.

Global stock markets fell on Monday as anxiety over China’s controls added to concern over comments by Federal Reserve officials last week that already-elevated US interest rates may need to rise further than expected to curb inflation. growing. Stocks were mixed on Tuesday.

Investors are worried about falling demand as a result of a less mobile Chinese economy amid fears of more COVID-related lockdowns, StoneX’s Fawad Razaqzada said in a report.

China is the world’s largest trader and the main market for its Asian neighbors. Weakness in consumer or factory demand could hurt global producers of oil and other raw materials, computer chips and other industrial components, food and consumer goods. Restrictions that hamper activity at Chinese ports could disrupt global trade.

Hu, the government spokesman, said officials were traveling around China and holding video conferences to ensure compliance with a list of 20 changes to antivirus controls announced on November 11. They include shortening quarantines for people arriving in China to five days from seven. and narrowing the definition of who counts as a close contact of an infected person.

Despite this, the capital of Guangdong province, Guangzhou, suspended entry on Monday in its Baiyun district of 3.7 million people. Residents of some areas of Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million people southwest of Beijing, have been told to stay at home while mass testing is carried out.

Economic growth rebounded to 3.9% year-on-year in the three months ending in September, from 2.2% in the first half. But activity had already begun to return.

Retail spending shrank 0.5% from a year ago in October, retreating from the previous months’ 2.5% increase as cities reinstated virus controls. Imports fell 0.3% in a sign of anemic consumer demand, a reversal from September’s 6.7% increase.

Chinese exports shrank 0.7% in October as US and European consumer demand was dampened by unusually large interest rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to curb inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Businessmen and economists see the changes in anti-virus controls as a step towards removing the controls that isolate China from the rest of the world. But they say zero COVID could remain in place until the second half of next year.

Guangzhou announced plans last week to build quarantine facilities for nearly 250,000 people. He said 95,300 people from another district, Haizhu, were being transferred to hospitals or quarantine.

Factories in Shijiazhuang were told to operate under closed management, a term for employees living in their workplaces. This adds to the costs of food and living space.

Entrepreneurs are pessimistic about the current quarter, according to a survey by Peking University researchers and a financial company, Ant Group Ltd. It said a confidence index based on responses from 20,180 business owners fell to its lowest level since the start of 2021.

The ruling party must vaccinate millions of elderly people before it can lift controls that deter most foreign visitors, economists and health experts say.

We don’t think the country is ready to open yet, Louis Loo of Oxford Economics said in a report. We expect the Chinese authorities to continue to adjust their COVID controls over the coming months, moving towards a wider and more comprehensive reopening later.

AP news assistant Caroline Chen contributed.