At the heart of almost every galaxy lurks a supermassive black hole. But not all supermassive black holes are the same: there are many types. Quasars, or quasi-stellar objects, are one of the brightest and most active types of supermassive black holes.

An international team of scientists has published new observations of the first ever identified quasar, known as 3C 273 and located in the constellation Virgo, that show the innermost and deepest parts of the prominent plasma jet of quasars.

Active supermassive black holes emit tight, extremely powerful jets of plasma that escape at nearly the speed of light. These jets have been studied for many decades, yet the process of their formation is still a mystery to astronomers and astrophysicists. An unsolved question has been how and where the jets collided, or focused into a narrow radius, which allows them to extend to extreme distances beyond their host galaxy and even influence galactic evolution. These new observations are the deepest yet into the heart of a black hole, where the plasma flow is confined in a narrow radius.

This new study, published today in The Astrophysical Journal, includes observations of the jet 3C 273 at the highest angular resolution to date, obtaining data on the innermost part of the jet, close to the central black hole. The ground-breaking work was made possible by using an array of closely coordinated radio antennas around the globe, a combination of VLBI Global Millimeter Array (GMVA) and Large Atacama Array Millimeter/submillimeter (ALMA) in Chile. Coordinated observations were also made with the High Sensitivity Array to study 3C 273 at different scales, in order to also measure the global shape of the jet. The data in this study were collected in 2017, around the same time that Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) observations revealed the first images of a black hole.

The image of jet 3C 273 gives scientists the first view of the innermost part of the jet in a quasar, where collimation occurs. The team further found that the angle of the plasma stream flowing from the black hole has been tightened over a very long distance. This narrowing part of the jet continues very far, far beyond the region where black hole gravity rules.

It is surprising to see the shape of the powerful jet forming slowly over a long distance in an extremely active quasar. This has also been detected nearby in much fainter and less active supermassive black holes, says Kazunori Akiyama, research scientist at the MIT Haystack Observatory and project leader. The results raise a new question: How does jet collimation occur so consistently across such diverse black hole systems?

3C 273 has been studied for decades as the ideal closest laboratory for quasar jets, says Hiroki Okino, the paper’s lead author and a doctoral student at the University of Tokyo and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. However, even though the quasar is a close neighbor, until recently, we didn’t have an eye sharp enough to see where this powerful narrow stream of plasma formed.

The new, extremely sharp images of the jet 3C 273 were made possible by the inclusion of the ALMA array. GMVA and ALMA were linked across continents using a technique called very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) to obtain highly detailed information about distant astronomical sources. ALMA’s remarkable VLBI capability was made possible by the ALMA Phasing Project (APP) team. The international APP team, led by the MIT Haystack Observatory, developed the hardware and software to turn ALMA, an array of 66 telescopes, into the world’s most sensitive astronomical interferometry station. Collecting data at these wavelengths greatly increases the resolution and sensitivity of the array. This capability was also essential for the EHT black hole imaging work.

The ability to use ALMA as part of the global VLBI networks has been a complete game changer for black hole science, says Lynn Matthews, principal research scientist of the MIT Haystack Observatory and commissioning scientist for APP. It enabled us to obtain the first images of supermassive black holes, and is now helping us see for the first time incredible new details about how black holes power their jets.

This study opens the door for further exploration of jet collision processes in other types of black holes. Data obtained at higher frequencies, such as 230 and 345 GHz with the EHT, will allow scientists to observe even finer details inside quasars and other black holes.

This discovery sheds new light on the collimation of jets in quasar jets, says Keiichi Asada, associate researcher at Academia Sinica, Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA) in Taiwan. The EHT’s sharper eyes will enable access to similar regions in the more distant quasar jets. We hope to be able to make progress on our new homework from this study, which may allow us to finally answer the century-old problem of how planes collide.

GMVA observes at 3 mm wavelength, using the following stations for this research in April 2017: eight Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) antennas, Effelsberg 100 mi radio telescope Max-Planck-Institut fr Radioastronomie (MPIfR), IRAM Telescope 30 m, telescope 20 mi Onsala Space Observatory and Radio Telescope 40 mi Yebes Observatory. The data were correlated at the DiFX VLBI correlator at the MPIfR in Bonn, Germany.

ALMA is a partnership of the European Southern Observatory (ESO, representing its member states), NSF (USA) and NINS (Japan), together with NRC (Canada), MOST and ASIAA (Taiwan) and KASI (Republic of Korea) . in collaboration with the Republic of Chile. The ALMA Joint Observatory is operated by ESO, AUI/NRAO and NAOJ.

APP’s partner organizations include MIT Haystack ObservatoryUSA; Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfR), Germany; University of ConcepcinChile; National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), Japan; National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), USA; Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica (ASIA), Taiwan; Onsala Space ObservatorySweden; Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA), USA; AND University of Valencia, Spain. Funding for APP was provided by the National Science Foundation’s Major Research Instrumentation Program, the ALMA North American Development Program, and international cost-sharing partners.

VLBA is an instrument of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, a facility of the US National Science Foundation operated under a cooperative agreement by Associated Universities, Inc.