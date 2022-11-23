HOLIDAY MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CHICAGO, November 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Titan International, Inc . (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan” or “TWI”) today published the following comments from its Chairman of the Board, Morry Taylor.

“Well, this is Thanksgiving week and every shareholder should be grateful for the work Paul Reitz, President and CEO, and his team One Titan has done in the past year. I know there are many questions about why TWI stock is not available 25 dollars/per share as analysts have TWI in this price range. I have no answer to this question. What I think is that anyone whose business is related to agriculture is doing well and will run well in the future! I believe this Wednesday John Deere will announce earnings, the big green machine has been around for over 180 years and this year has been a successful year for them. I want to congratulate the Deere team on their success. I also want to congratulate CNH, AGCO, Kubota, Kyoto and the entire industry for a job well done. As we’ve said before, I believe Titan will also have its best year since going public in 1994. I believe our industries will continue to move in a positive direction through 2023 and beyond. Yes, there is a lot of negative talk, but generally not in the farming business. Last week, I spoke with an equipment dealer who told us about buying a combine that was a year old and had 400 hours on it and he paid the farmer 100,000 dollars more than he sold the year before. He has already sold the combine to another farmer and made a fair profit. Now, what does that mean? It’s simple – there is a lack of good equipment, and while corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, etc. remain in high demand, there will be demand for equipment.

“So for all of you who are worried about the recession, I don’t believe it won’t happen to the agribusiness in the near future. Titan released its third quarter results the first week of November and it was outstanding. The quarter fourth you also need to be strong for TWI.

“So everyone have a great Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year! Take time to think about how short life is, stay healthy and I hope to talk to you after the year starts.”

