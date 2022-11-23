Connect with us

International

Jewels in the crown of international programs of FSUs: European study centers

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


Florida State University offers classrooms, libraries, study spaces, computer labs, administrative offices, and modern living accommodations at its European study centers in Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the latter of which attracts visitors with this ceiling.
Florida State University offers classrooms, libraries, study spaces, computer labs, administrative offices, and modern living accommodations at its European study centers in Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the latter of which draws visitors with this painting of ceiling oil on plaster. dates back to the 1700s.

Florida State University values ​​its European study centers for giving its students opportunities to live and study in vibrant, diverse and culturally rich cities across the Atlantic Ocean.

FSUs’ centers in the UK, Spain and Italy have classrooms, libraries, study spaces, computer labs, administrative offices and modern living accommodation, and they provide students with opportunity to study abroad during summer, autumn or spring. Programs range in length from a week during spring break to a full year, with a variety of options in between.

FSU President Richard McCullough calls them the jewels in the crown of our international programs, which also include a full branch campus in Panama City, Panama, plus study abroad opportunities in places including Paris, France; Prague, Czech Republic; Dresden, Germany; Oxford, England; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Cetamura del Chianti, Italy.

McCullough has made FSU’s national reputation with a Top 20 ranking by US News & World Report for four consecutive years a top priority and emphasized the university’s reputation abroad.

Here’s a look at FSU’s study centers in London; Florence, Italy; and Valencia, Spain.

Florence, Italy

Founded: 1966

Program Director: Frank Nero

Students study in the Florence center library, the oldest of FSU’s European centers.
location

The program is housed in a 37,000 square meter facility in the heart of Florence, the Tuscan capital and a global center for Renaissance art, fashion and history.

longevity
Charlie Panarellaacademic director of the FSU program in Florence, Italy

The program stands as the largest of the European FSU centers and as a beloved hub of a vibrant neighborhood. During COVID, when American students weren’t there, the Florentines missed them, said Charlie Panarella, academic director of programs. So they asked us, when will the students come back?

Attendance: The center this year welcomed about 550 students for its two summer programs, and typically receives between 100 and 150 students for the spring and fall semesters.

Studies

The program offers undergraduate prerequisite courses in mathematics, natural sciences, and English, plus courses in Italian, fashion, design, entrepreneurship, business, and hospitality, among others. The program also boasts a state-of-the-art study center, which includes a media room, sewing lab, and teaching kitchen to infuse Italian culture into academic disciplines.

Exploring

Duomo? Yes. The statue of David? Of course. The birth of Venus? You bet. You are in the heart of the city of Florence, said Panarella. You are close to everything you want to get to in Florence.

The Florence Effect

Before they leave Florence, I ask the students what they will miss, and they say it’s these personal connections with people and business owners who got to know them on a personal level, Panarella said. Even the Florentines love that connection. We are doing everything we can to keep it that way.

The student experience

I think students get to understand people from a different perspective, Panarella said. But I think students understand that we are living together in this world and we are not different at all.

London

Founded: 1971

Program Director: Kathleen Paul

The main entrance to FSU’s London center reflects a building that dates back to 1685 and stands in the heart of the city’s historic Bloomsbury district.
location

The program is housed in a building dating back to 1685 in the heart of London’s historic Bloomsbury district and steps away from the British Museum. Dr. Paul calls the area famously associated with the literature and cultural history of Virginia Woolf, John Maynard Keynes and Roger Fry, all of these people who were radicals and rebels in literature and art.

longevity
Kathleen Pauldirector of the FSU center in London

The center earlier this year celebrated its 50th anniversary with a year-long series of events, such as lectures, interviews and panel discussions, and it stands among London’s oldest and largest US-based academic institutions. . So they were seen as a kind of elder statesman, Paul said.

attendance

The center typically educates about 800 students a year, with about half coming in the summer and the other half split between the fall and spring. The number of students has increased tenfold since the programs began.

Studies

The center offers courses in subjects including British history, British literature, chemistry, biology, archaeology, philosophy and, of course, theatre. Students receive internship opportunities in a wide range of majors, including marketing, business, logistics, art, media and government. This includes practices in the UK Parliament.

Exploring

Nearby sites include the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, Kensington Palace and Shakespeares Globe. Group tours include destinations such as Oxford, Cambridge and Stonehenge, all in England, and weekend excursions to important cultural destinations such as Edinburgh, Cornwall and Liverpool.

The London Effect

It is in their body and soul. He will never leave them, Paul said. This is simply osmosis: Living in the city makes you a Londoner. I have to say that doesn’t make you British, it makes you Londoner.

The student experience

We say to students, don’t stay in your apartment to study. They go outside. Read in a coffee shop. Write your assignments in a museum. Meet the locals. Engage with them. Go to the pub. Go to the library. Go to the park, Paul said.

Valencia, Spain

Established: 1997

Program Director: Ignacio Messana

FSU’s center in Valencia, Spain, emphasizes that faculty members use “the city as their classroom,” says the program’s director.
location

The main building of the Garnet Study Center is in a family-oriented community and near the iconic Serrano Towers, in the historic district of Valencia. A few steps away is a park, a former riverbed that flows through the city, and nearby is the City of Arts and Sciences, a futuristic cultural and architectural complex. The program also features a second building, the Gold Study Center.

longevity
Ignacio Messanadirector of the FSU program in Valencia, Spain

The program has planned a 25th anniversary luncheon for March 4, 2023. I always say, We are FSU, Messana said. So we are like one more building, one more branch, one more department. You pass Landis Green and you are at the Strozier Library. You cross the Atlantic and you are in the Center for the Study of Spain.

attendance

The center welcomes more than 800 students annually. This includes one spring session, one autumn session and two summer sessions. Messana hailed the most recent summer sessions as the largest programs ever, with about 250 students each session.

Studies

The center offers courses in subjects including history, music, humanities, Spanish, STEM, business and pre-med. All of those courses use the city as their classroom, Messana said.

Exploring

Valencia, Spain’s third largest city, combines history with modernity, and Lonely Planet showcases its thriving cultural, dining and nightlife scenes and its fine contemporary buildings, great museums and more. It is also in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Valencia effect

Valencia has things students love, Messana said. No. 1 are the ones that were near the beach, and the weather is unbelievably similar to Tallahassees, but without the humidity.

The student experience

Valencia offers a variety of volunteer and community service activities, including serving as guest lecturers at local schools and colleges. Current Valencia students are taking part in a game with students from local grammar schools. It’s such a beautiful thing for our kids and students, Messana said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://news.fsu.edu/news/university-news/2022/11/22/the-jewels-in-the-crown-of-fsus-international-programs-european-study-centers/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: