Jewels in the crown of international programs of FSUs: European study centers

location

The program is housed in a 37,000 square meter facility in the heart of Florence, the Tuscan capital and a global center for Renaissance art, fashion and history.

longevity

The program stands as the largest of the European FSU centers and as a beloved hub of a vibrant neighborhood. During COVID, when American students weren’t there, the Florentines missed them, said Charlie Panarella, academic director of programs. So they asked us, when will the students come back?

Attendance: The center this year welcomed about 550 students for its two summer programs, and typically receives between 100 and 150 students for the spring and fall semesters.

Studies

The program offers undergraduate prerequisite courses in mathematics, natural sciences, and English, plus courses in Italian, fashion, design, entrepreneurship, business, and hospitality, among others. The program also boasts a state-of-the-art study center, which includes a media room, sewing lab, and teaching kitchen to infuse Italian culture into academic disciplines.

Exploring

Duomo? Yes. The statue of David? Of course. The birth of Venus? You bet. You are in the heart of the city of Florence, said Panarella. You are close to everything you want to get to in Florence.

The Florence Effect

Before they leave Florence, I ask the students what they will miss, and they say it’s these personal connections with people and business owners who got to know them on a personal level, Panarella said. Even the Florentines love that connection. We are doing everything we can to keep it that way.

The student experience

I think students get to understand people from a different perspective, Panarella said. But I think students understand that we are living together in this world and we are not different at all.

London

Founded: 1971

Program Director: Kathleen Paul