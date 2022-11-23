Jewels in the crown of international programs of FSUs: European study centers

Florida State University values its European study centers for giving its students opportunities to live and study in vibrant, diverse and culturally rich cities across the Atlantic Ocean.
FSUs’ centers in the UK, Spain and Italy have classrooms, libraries, study spaces, computer labs, administrative offices and modern living accommodation, and they provide students with opportunity to study abroad during summer, autumn or spring. Programs range in length from a week during spring break to a full year, with a variety of options in between.
FSU President Richard McCullough calls them the jewels in the crown of our international programs, which also include a full branch campus in Panama City, Panama, plus study abroad opportunities in places including Paris, France; Prague, Czech Republic; Dresden, Germany; Oxford, England; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Cetamura del Chianti, Italy.
McCullough has made FSU’s national reputation with a Top 20 ranking by US News & World Report for four consecutive years a top priority and emphasized the university’s reputation abroad.
Here’s a look at FSU’s study centers in London; Florence, Italy; and Valencia, Spain.
Florence, Italy
Founded: 1966
Program Director: Frank Nero
location
The program is housed in a 37,000 square meter facility in the heart of Florence, the Tuscan capital and a global center for Renaissance art, fashion and history.
longevity
The program stands as the largest of the European FSU centers and as a beloved hub of a vibrant neighborhood. During COVID, when American students weren’t there, the Florentines missed them, said Charlie Panarella, academic director of programs. So they asked us, when will the students come back?
Attendance: The center this year welcomed about 550 students for its two summer programs, and typically receives between 100 and 150 students for the spring and fall semesters.
Studies
The program offers undergraduate prerequisite courses in mathematics, natural sciences, and English, plus courses in Italian, fashion, design, entrepreneurship, business, and hospitality, among others. The program also boasts a state-of-the-art study center, which includes a media room, sewing lab, and teaching kitchen to infuse Italian culture into academic disciplines.
Exploring
Duomo? Yes. The statue of David? Of course. The birth of Venus? You bet. You are in the heart of the city of Florence, said Panarella. You are close to everything you want to get to in Florence.
The Florence Effect
Before they leave Florence, I ask the students what they will miss, and they say it’s these personal connections with people and business owners who got to know them on a personal level, Panarella said. Even the Florentines love that connection. We are doing everything we can to keep it that way.
The student experience
I think students get to understand people from a different perspective, Panarella said. But I think students understand that we are living together in this world and we are not different at all.
London
Founded: 1971
Program Director: Kathleen Paul
location
The program is housed in a building dating back to 1685 in the heart of London’s historic Bloomsbury district and steps away from the British Museum. Dr. Paul calls the area famously associated with the literature and cultural history of Virginia Woolf, John Maynard Keynes and Roger Fry, all of these people who were radicals and rebels in literature and art.
longevity
The center earlier this year celebrated its 50th anniversary with a year-long series of events, such as lectures, interviews and panel discussions, and it stands among London’s oldest and largest US-based academic institutions. . So they were seen as a kind of elder statesman, Paul said.
attendance
The center typically educates about 800 students a year, with about half coming in the summer and the other half split between the fall and spring. The number of students has increased tenfold since the programs began.
Studies
The center offers courses in subjects including British history, British literature, chemistry, biology, archaeology, philosophy and, of course, theatre. Students receive internship opportunities in a wide range of majors, including marketing, business, logistics, art, media and government. This includes practices in the UK Parliament.
Exploring
Nearby sites include the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, Kensington Palace and Shakespeares Globe. Group tours include destinations such as Oxford, Cambridge and Stonehenge, all in England, and weekend excursions to important cultural destinations such as Edinburgh, Cornwall and Liverpool.
The London Effect
It is in their body and soul. He will never leave them, Paul said. This is simply osmosis: Living in the city makes you a Londoner. I have to say that doesn’t make you British, it makes you Londoner.
The student experience
We say to students, don’t stay in your apartment to study. They go outside. Read in a coffee shop. Write your assignments in a museum. Meet the locals. Engage with them. Go to the pub. Go to the library. Go to the park, Paul said.
Valencia, Spain
Established: 1997
Program Director: Ignacio Messana
location
The main building of the Garnet Study Center is in a family-oriented community and near the iconic Serrano Towers, in the historic district of Valencia. A few steps away is a park, a former riverbed that flows through the city, and nearby is the City of Arts and Sciences, a futuristic cultural and architectural complex. The program also features a second building, the Gold Study Center.
longevity
The program has planned a 25th anniversary luncheon for March 4, 2023. I always say, We are FSU, Messana said. So we are like one more building, one more branch, one more department. You pass Landis Green and you are at the Strozier Library. You cross the Atlantic and you are in the Center for the Study of Spain.
attendance
The center welcomes more than 800 students annually. This includes one spring session, one autumn session and two summer sessions. Messana hailed the most recent summer sessions as the largest programs ever, with about 250 students each session.
Studies
The center offers courses in subjects including history, music, humanities, Spanish, STEM, business and pre-med. All of those courses use the city as their classroom, Messana said.
Exploring
Valencia, Spain’s third largest city, combines history with modernity, and Lonely Planet showcases its thriving cultural, dining and nightlife scenes and its fine contemporary buildings, great museums and more. It is also in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Valencia effect
Valencia has things students love, Messana said. No. 1 are the ones that were near the beach, and the weather is unbelievably similar to Tallahassees, but without the humidity.
The student experience
Valencia offers a variety of volunteer and community service activities, including serving as guest lecturers at local schools and colleges. Current Valencia students are taking part in a game with students from local grammar schools. It’s such a beautiful thing for our kids and students, Messana said.