Iran: Quick action by UN Human Rights Council essential after recent gruesome killings of protesters
UN Human Rights Council member states must urgently establish an investigative and accountability mechanism on Iran to address the alarming rise in unlawful killings and other human rights violations, Amnesty International said today, following a week in which Iranian security forces shot dead at least 60 protesters. , mourners and bystanders, including children.
Security forces are relentlessly continuing their widespread use of illegal lethal force, exposing a clear intent to kill or maim protesters in their bid to quell the popular uprising at any cost. Since November 15, they have also intensified their exclusive use of live ammunition to disperse protests in provinces populated by Kurds and other oppressed ethnic minorities.
The member states of the UN Human Rights Council have an opportunity to amplify the calls of people in Iran who continue to risk their lives to protest for human rights, freedom and accountability for the killings of protesters.
Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International
At the November 24 Special Session on Iran, UN Human Rights Council member states have an opportunity to amplify the calls of people in Iran who continue to risk their lives to protest for human rights. , freedom and responsibility for the killings of protesters. It is appalling that so many men, women and children have paid the ultimate price for their calls for a hopeful future, respecting rights, said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.
The situation in Iran requires a strong resolution that establishes an independent investigative and accountability mechanism on Iran to collect and preserve evidence of crimes, address impunity, and send a clear message to Iranian authorities that their crimes under the law international will no longer remain unchecked.
Since protests erupted in mid-September, Amnesty has recorded the names and details of 305 people, including at least 41 children, killed by security forces. In the past week alone, Amnesty International has identified 53 men, 2 women and 5 children killed in 10 provinces across Iran, the majority (42) in Kurdish-populated areas. Members of Iran’s oppressed ethnic minorities, including the Baluchis and Kurds, have borne the brunt of the brutal crackdown by security forces. Investigations into the identity of those killed continue, while the true number of those killed is believed to be much higher.
More than two months after the popular uprising, systematic impunity has encouraged the Iranian authorities not only to continue the unlawful use of lethal force, but also to use the death penalty as a tool of intimidation and political repression. Since late October 2022, authorities have sought the death penalty in grossly unfair trials by Revolutionary Courts against at least 21 individuals who were all charged in connection with the protests amid alarming calls from officials to speed up the proceedings and execute them. those in public.
In an attempt to undermine international support for the Special Session and the creation of an investigative mechanism at the UN Human Rights Council, Iranian authorities have falsely claimed that they are de-escalating their crackdown and conducting investigations .
Unlawful killings continue unabated
Since November 15, 2022, Iranian security forces have continued their widespread use of illegal force, including lethal force against protesters, killing at least 60 people in the provinces of Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Esfahan, Fars, Gilan, Hormozgan , Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Kurdistan. and West Azerbaijan. Protesters, bystanders and mourners attending protesters’ funerals are all among the dead.
On November 20, security forces killed at least two children, both aged 16: Baha’aldin Veisi in Javanroud, Kermanshah province, and Karwan Ghader Shokri in Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan province. Days before, on November 16, security forces unlawfully killed at least three children. Security forces shot dead Kian Pirfalak, 10, and Artin Rahmani, 14, in Izeh, Khuzestan province, while 17-year-old Danial Pabandi was killed by security forces during a protest in Saqqez, Kurdistan province.
Last week marked three years since security forces killed hundreds of men, women and children during nationwide protests in November 2019. Demonstrations held to mark the anniversary were met with unlawful force by security forces and further killings, of all of which occurred between internet and mobile network outages.
This week, as member states of the UN Human Rights Council prepare for Thursday’s special session, the country’s security forces are continuing to fire a barrage of bullets at men, women and children while enforcing cellphone blackouts and the internet to hide their crimes from the world. These patterns of killing hundreds of protesters under the cover of darkness are reminiscent of the Iranian authorities’ crackdown on the November 2019 protests, demonstrating how the failure of the international community to respond adequately afterward enabled the bloodshed to continue. Now is the time for member states of the UN Human Rights Council to do their part to help break this cycle of violence, Agnes Callamard said.
