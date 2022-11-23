The climate report shows Australia will experience more extreme weather events, putting pressure on the economy







Australia will continue to see an increase in extreme rainfall and heat, as well as more dangerous fire events, its government agencies warned on Wednesday. In a biennial climate report, Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) and the Bureau of Meteorology said he had already found an increase in extreme heat events, intense rainfall, longer fire seasons and recent sea level rise. The changes are happening faster and will put further pressure on Australia to shift its economy away from fossil fuels, the agencies warned. Threats posed by climate change, including extreme rainfall, droughts, heatwaves and bushfires, are already having widespread impacts on Australia’s agricultural industry, affecting food production and supply chains, Michael Robertson said in a statement. , director of agriculture and food at CSIRO. Australia is one of the leading exporters in the world of agricultural goods such as beef, wine, sugar, cotton and wool. It is also known for its wealth of natural resources, such as iron ore, coal and gas. Facing significant challenges to support and coordinate the changes in infrastructure, regulation, skills, technology, finance and investment needed to transition to a low-emission economy, Michael Battaglia, head of the Towards Net Zero Mission, a division of CSIRO , the statement said. Australia has seen first-hand the devastating effects of the climate crisis recently, from marine heat waves that have caused massive coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef to extreme weather events, including floods. This year, the country experienced a rare third consecutive La Nia weather, which brought heavier and more frequent downpours, causing rivers to burst their banks, flooding communities near the coast and inland. After years of dealing with drought, farmers have lost crops to excess water, with forecasters warning of more to come. Climate was a key issue in the last election in May, when the new Labor government took power on a promise to boost renewable energy. Shortly after taking office, the government boosted Australia’s plans to cut emissions by 43% by 2030 from 2005 levels, a more ambitious target than its predecessor, but one climate expert says is still not enough up. The economic consequences are well documented. Over the past 50 years, climate-driven extreme weather events, including drought, bushfires and floods, have cost Australian communities around A$120 billion [Australian dollars] ($79.8 billion), according to the Minderoo Foundation. The non-profit organization shared the data in a January report. CNN’s Hilary Whiteman contributed to this report.

