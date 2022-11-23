Prehistoric humans were surprisingly creative cooks

Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





Stone Age cooks were surprisingly sophisticated, combining a variety of ingredients and using different techniques to prepare and enjoy their meals, analysis of some of the earliest charred food remains has suggested.

Plant material found in Shanidar Cave in northern Iraq which is famous for the burial of a Neanderthal surrounded by flowers and Franchthi Cave in Greece revealed that prehistoric cooking by Neanderthals and early modern humans was complex, involving several steps and that the foods used were different, according to a newly published study. in the journal Antiquity.

Wild nuts, peas, kidney beans, a legume that had edible seed pods, and herbs were often combined with legumes. such as beans or lentils, the most commonly identified ingredient, and sometimes, wild mustard. To make the plants more palatable, the pods, which have a naturally bitter taste, were soaked, coarsely ground, or pounded with stones to remove their husks.

In Shanidar Cave, researchers studied plant remains from 70,000 years ago, when space it was inhabited by Neanderthals, an extinct species of man, and 40,000 years ago, when it was home to early modern humans (Homo sapiens).

Burnt food remains from the Francht cave date back to 12,000 years ago, when it was also occupied by hunter-gatherer Homo sapiens.

Despite the distance in time and space, similar plants and cooking techniques were probably identified in both places suggesting a shared culinary tradition, said lead study author Dr. Ceren Kabukcu, an archaeobotanical scientist at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

Based on the food remains analyzed by the researchers, Neanderthals, the heavy-browed hominins that went extinct about 40,000 years ago, and Homo sapiens appeared to use similar ingredients and techniques, she added, although wild mustard was found only in Shanidar Cave. dating back to when she. it was conquered by Homo sapiens.

A bread-like substance was found in the Greek cave, although it was not clear what it was made of. Evidence of ancient humans pounding and soaking pods at Shanidar Cave 70,000 years ago is the earliest direct evidence outside of Africa of processing plants for food, according to Kabukcu.

Kabukcu said she was surprised to find that prehistoric people were combining plant ingredients in this way, an indication that taste was clearly important. She had expected to find only starchy plants such as roots and tubers, which at face value appear to be more nutritious and are easier to prepare.

Much research into prehistoric diets has focused on whether early humans were primarily meat eaters, but Kabukcu said it was clear they weren’t enjoying woolly mammoth steaks. Our ancient ancestors ate a varied diet depending on where they lived, and this likely included a wide range of plants.

Such creative cooking techniques were it was once thought to have come out alone with the transition from hunter-gatherer lifestyles to humans, the focus on agriculture known as the Neolithic transition occurred between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago.

Moreover, she said, the research suggested that life in the Stone Age was not simply a brutal struggle for survival, at least in these two places, and that prehistoric people selectively ate different foods of different plants and understood the profiles their different taste.

John McNabb, a professor at the Center for the Archeology of Human Origins at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, said that the scientific understanding of the Neanderthal diet has changed significantly as we move away from the idea that they simply consumed large amounts of hunted game meat. .

More data is needed from Shanidar, but if these results are supported, then Neanderthals were eating legumes and some species from the grass family that required careful preparation before consumption. The sophisticated food preparation techniques had a much deeper history than previously thought, McNabb, who was not involved in the research, said via email.

Even more intriguing is the possibility that they didn’t intentionally extract all the nasty toxins. Some were left in food, as the presence of the seed coat suggests that the part of the seed where the bitterness is particularly located. A selected Neanderthal taste.

A separate study on prehistoric diets, also published Tuesday, analyzed ancient humans Oral microbiome fungi, bacteria and viruses inhabiting the mouth using ancient DNA from dental plaque.

Researchers led by Andrea Quagliariello, a postdoctoral researcher in comparative biomedicine and nutrition at The University of Padua in Italy examined the oral microbiomes of 76 individuals who lived in prehistoric Italy over a period of 30,000 years, as well as microscopic food remains found in calcified plaque.

Quagliariello and his team were able to identify trends in diet and cooking techniques, such as the introduction of fermentation and dairy, and a shift to a greater reliance on carbohydrates associated with an agriculture-based diet.

McNabb said it was impressive that the researchers had been able to chart the changes over such a long period of time.

What the study also does is support the growing idea that the Neolithic was not the sudden arrival of new living practices and new cultures as once thought. It appears to be a slower transition, McNabb, who was not involved in the study, said via email.