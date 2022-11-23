International
The defeated president runs in Brazil’s elections
Party leader Valdemar Costa and an auditor hired by the party told reporters in Brasilia that their assessment found that of all the cars dating back to 2020, nearly 280,000 of them, or about 59 percent of the total used in the runoff On October 30, they did not have individual identification numbers inside. logs.
Neither explained how that might have affected the election results, but said they were asking the election authority to invalidate all votes cast in those machines.
The complaint characterized the error as an irreparable discrepancy due to the malfunction that called into question the authenticity of the results.
Shortly afterwards, Alexandre de Moraes, who heads the electoral authority, said the court would not consider the appeal unless the party provided a new report within 24 hours that would include results from the first round of elections on October 2, in which Liberals The party won more seats in both houses of congress than any other.
The defect was not previously known, but experts said it also does not affect the results. Each voting machine can still be easily identified through other means, such as its city and voting precinct, according to Wilson Ruggiero, a professor of computer engineering and digital systems at the Polytechnic School of the University of Sao Paulo.
Diego Aranha, an associate professor of systems security at Aarhus University in Denmark who has participated in official security tests of Brazil’s election system, agrees.
It doesn’t compromise credibility or trustworthiness in any way, Ruggiero told The Associated Press by phone. The key point that guarantees correctness is the digital signature associated with each voting machine.
While the machines do not have individual identification numbers in their internal registers, these numbers appear on printed receipts that show the sum of all votes cast for each candidate, Aranha said, adding that the error was discovered only because of the authority’s efforts. election for him. provide greater transparency.
Bolsonaro’s loss of less than two points to da Silva on October 30 was the narrowest margin since Brazil’s 1985 return to democracy. While the president has not cried explicitly, he has refused to concede defeat or congratulate his opponent, leaving room for supporters to draw their own conclusions.
Many of them have been protesting non-stop, alleging election fraud and demanding that the armed forces intervene.
Dozens of Bolsonaro supporters gathered outside the news conference on Tuesday, wearing the green and yellow of Brazil’s flag and singing patriotic songs. Some verbally attacked and pushed journalists who tried to enter the event premises.
Bolsonaro, whose candidacy had the vociferous support of former US President Donald Trump, spent more than a year claiming that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to fraud, without ever presenting evidence.
Brazil began using an electronic voting system in 1996, and election security experts consider such systems less secure than hand-marked ballots because they leave no auditable paper trail. But the Brazilian system has been closely scrutinized by domestic and international experts, who have never found evidence that it has been used to commit fraud.
Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said Tuesday afternoon that the election results are indisputable.
Bolsonaro has been almost completely isolated in the official residence since his defeat on October 30, prompting widespread speculation whether he is desperate or planning to cling to power.
In an interview with O Globo newspaper, Vice President Hamilton Mouro put Bolsonaro’s absence down to erysipelas, a skin infection on his legs that he said prevents the president from wearing pants.
But his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal lawmaker, has been more direct.
We always didn’t trust these cars. We want a massive audit, the younger Bolsonaro said last week at a conference in Mexico City. There is too much evidence to order an investigation into the Brazilian elections.
For its audit, the Liberal Party hired the Legal Voting Institute, a group that has been critical of the current system, saying it flouts the law by failing to provide a digital record of each individual vote.
In a separate report released earlier this month, Brazil’s military said there were flaws in the country’s electoral systems and proposed improvements, but did not substantiate claims of fraud by some of Bolsonaro’s supporters.
Analysts have suggested that the armed forces, which have been a key component of Bolsonaro’s administration, may have maintained an air of uncertainty on the issue to avoid displeasing the president. In a later statement, the Ministry of Defense stressed that while it had found no evidence of fraud in the vote count, it could not rule out the possibility.
