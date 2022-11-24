Neymar remains silent before Brazil’s World Cup opener against Serbia

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Neymar has not spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup . And he was not loved.

This is because his intentions are clear.

The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media of a photoshopped sixth star in his shorts around the Brazil logo on the flight to Qatar in reference to a sixth World Cup title being hoped for and record for the South American Team.

This is our dream, said Brazilian striker Richarlison. Neymar posted that photo because it is also his dream. He wants to win it and we know how willing he is to win it. He can do whatever he wants. It’s his dream. If Neymar is happy here, we will be happy. This is the most important thing.

This is the general feeling: Brazil Neymar’s fate depends on Neymar’s form and mental state.

Seleo opens on Thursday against Serbia the team that has failed to live up to lofty expectations on football’s biggest stages.

Neymar returns to form after a string of injuries since the 2018 World Cup when Brazil were beaten by Belgium in the quarter-finals. His only problem so far was showing up a day late for Brazil’s pre-tournament training camp in Turin, Italy, due to a problem with his flight.

We have to take advantage of this best form of Neymar, said Brazil captain Thiago Silva.

Brazil coach Tite should have all his players available for the opening game. The only doubt is whether he will use midfielder Lucas Paquet or a more attacking side with Vincius Jnior up front alongside Neymar.

Neymar has 75 career goals for Brazil and needs just two more to equal Pels’ record. And what better place to achieve that feat than in front of a global audience at soccer’s biggest event, especially for the player Qatari-owned PSG bought for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($230 million) in 2017.

Serbia, meanwhile, aims to progress from the group stage for the first time in its fourth World Cup appearance as an independent nation. It has also failed to qualify for the European Championship in five attempts.

Many of the Serbian players were in the team that beat Brazil to lift the U-20 World Cup trophy in 2015; as well as a victory over France in the final of the European Under-19 Championship two years ago.

But Aleksandar Mitrovi, Sergej Milinkovi-Savi, Nemanja Maksimovi and Andrija ivkovi, who were in those youth teams, have failed to reproduce the same success at the senior level for Serbia.

Add in 22-year-old center forward Duan Vlahov, who scored 50 goals in all competitions with Fiorentina and Juventus over the past two seasons, however, and Serbia may finally have the firepower to fulfill their potential.

Whether Serbia has the defensive pedigree to contain Brazil’s large attacking group is another matter.

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in their final group game at the 2018 World Cup.

The players are more mature now, said Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovi. They have played the World Cup before.

Serbia captain Duan Tadi suggested the hiring of Stojkovic last year after another failed European Championship qualifying campaign has also boosted morale.

Serbia went unbeaten in qualifying for this tournament and also recently won promotion from the second tier of the Nations League.

Since Stojkovi came, everyone was happy and the atmosphere is perfect, Tadi said. We never had that.

Switzerland and Cameroon are also in Group G.

We have a difficult group, one of the most difficult, but at the end of the day this is a challenge for all of us to show that we can (play), Stojkovi said. Expectations are high.

However, not as high as they are for Neymar.

