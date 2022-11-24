Nearly 40 million children are dangerously susceptible to the growing threat of measles

Measles vaccination coverage has declined steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, a record nearly 40 million children missed a dose of the measles vaccine: 25 million children missed the first dose and another 14.7 million children missed the second dose, a joint publication by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. This decline is a significant obstacle to global progress towards achieving and maintaining measles elimination and leaves millions of children susceptible to infection.

In 2021, there were approximately 9 million cases and 128,000 deaths from measles worldwide. Twenty-two countries experienced large and destructive eruptions. Declining vaccine coverage, weakened measles surveillance, and continued interruptions and delays in immunization activities due to COVID-19, as well as continued large outbreaks in 2022, mean measles is an imminent threat in every region of the world.

“The paradox of the pandemic is that while vaccines against COVID-19 were developed in record time and deployed in the largest vaccination campaign in history, routine immunization programs were badly disrupted, and millions of children missed out on life-saving vaccines against deadly diseases. like measles,” said WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Getting immunization programs back on track is absolutely critical. Behind every statistic in this report is a child at risk of a preventable disease.”

The situation is dire: measles is one of the most contagious human viruses, but it is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. Coverage of 95% or more of 2 doses of measles-containing vaccine is needed to establish herd immunity in order to protect communities and achieve and maintain measles elimination. The world is well below this, with only 81% of children receiving the first dose of measles-containing vaccine and only 71% of children receiving the second dose of measles-containing vaccine. These are the lowest global coverage rates of the first dose of measles vaccination since 2008, although coverage varies by country.

Urgent global action is needed



Measles everywhere is a threat everywhere, as the virus can spread quickly to many communities and across international borders. No WHO region has achieved and maintained measles elimination. As of 2016, 10 countries that had previously eliminated measles experienced outbreaks and reestablished transmission.

“The record number of under-immunized and measles-susceptible children demonstrates the profound damage that immunization systems have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. “Measles outbreaks illustrate weaknesses in immunization programs, but public health officials can use the outbreak response to identify communities at risk, understand the causes of undervaccination, and help provide locally tailored solutions to ensure that vaccinations are available to all.”

In 2021, nearly 61 million doses of measles vaccine were delayed or missed due to COVID-19-related delays in immunization campaigns in 18 countries. Delays increase the risk of measles outbreaks, so it’s time for public health officials to accelerate vaccination efforts and strengthen surveillance. CDC and WHO urge coordinated and collaborative action by all partners at the global, regional, national, and local levels to prioritize efforts to locate and immunize all vulnerable children, including those who went missing during the past two years .

Measles outbreaks illustrate weaknesses in immunization programs and other essential health services. To mitigate the risk of outbreaks, countries and global stakeholders must invest in robust surveillance systems. Under the 2030 Immunization Agenda, the global immunization strategy, global immunization partners remain committed to supporting investments in strengthening surveillance as a means to quickly detect outbreaks, respond urgently, and immunize all children who are not yet protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

More information on measles

For more information on CDC’s global measles vaccination efforts, visit here.

For more information on WHO’s measles response and support, visit here.

Quotes from our partners

“Since 2001, the American Red Cross has mobilized volunteers in 47 countries around the world to reach vulnerable communities with life-saving vaccines. The global COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced how critical vaccines are to prevent the spread of deadly diseases. We and our partners in the global Red Cross Movement are committed to avoiding unnecessary deaths. It is imperative that we work together to close existing immunity gaps and ensure that no one suffers from vaccine-preventable diseases.” Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross.

“The significant decline in measles coverage is alarming. Gavi is supporting lower-income countries to get routine immunization programs back on track and continues to fund the global outbreak response through the MR&I Outbreak Response Fund. As an Alliance, we are also pushing further, with targeted efforts to reach zero-dose children and communities that consistently miss out on immunizations and other essential services. This is essential for reducing outbreaks and keeping health systems strong and resilient in the face of other threats.” Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi.

“The decline in measles vaccination rates should set off any alarms. Tens of millions of children are at risk from this deadly but completely preventable disease until we get global vaccination efforts back on track. There is no time to waste. We must work urgently to ensure that life-saving vaccines reach every last child.” Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO, United Nations Foundation

“For three years, we have sounded the alarm about declining vaccination rates and the growing risk to children’s health globally. Widening gaps in immunization coverage are allowing measles – the most contagious yet vaccine-preventable killer disease – to spread and cause illness and death. We have a short window of opportunity to urgently make up lost ground on measles vaccination and protect every child. The time for decisive action is now.” Ephrem Tekle Lemango, UNICEF Chief of Immunization.

