International
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Germany players covered their mouths for the team photo before the opening of the World Cup Wednesday’s match to protest FIFA following the governing body’s crackdown on the One Love strip.
The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before their match against Japan and all 11 players covered their mouths with their right hands in a coordinated gesture.
It was a sign from the team, from us, that FIFA is looking down on us, Germany coach Hansi Flick said after the match, which his team lost 2-1.
The gesture was a response to FIFA’s plans not to designate seven European teams to wear armbands. which were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and its human rights record.
Team captains, including Germany captain Manuel Neuer, had planned to wear the armband with the colorful heart-shaped logo, a symbol of inclusion and diversity. But the seven federations withdrew after FIFA made it clear they would face consequences if they did not.
Our groups may be taken away from us, but never let our voices be taken away from us, Neuer said. We protect human rights. This is what we wanted to show. We may have been silenced by FIFA on captain’s armbands, but we always stand by our values.
Neuer said the idea for the mouth-covering gesture came from the team.
We really wanted to do something and we thought about what we could do, Neuer said. It was clear that we wanted to send a signal.
FIFA said Germany would not face disciplinary action for the gesture.
Against Japan, Neuer wore an armband with the FIFA-approved No Discrimination slogan, although it was hard to see under his shirt sleeve. Neuer said it was too loose and kept sliding.
The German Football Association tweeted a statement during Wednesday’s game, expressing its stance.
With our captain’s armband, we wanted to send a signal about the values we live in the national team: diversity and mutual respect. Being loud along with other nations.
It is not a political message: human rights are non-negotiable. This should be obvious. Unfortunately it still isn’t. That is why this message is so important to us, the federation said. Denying us the armband is like opening our mouths. Our position stands.
Qatar has come under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homosexuality.
FIFA issued its warning to federations on Monday, hours before England and the Netherlands played with their captains wearing One Love armbands. The governing body said the players will receive an immediate yellow card and could face further consequences.
The president of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf, called the warning another low blow from FIFA.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who is also in charge of sport, held a One Love ribbon in the stands at the Germany match, where she sat next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Faeser posted a photo of her on Twitter wearing it with the hashtag #OneLove.
The DPA news agency reported that Faeser had the armband under a pink sports jacket that he removed during the first half.
Earlier, Faeser criticized Qatar for forcing a German fan to remove his armband and rainbow headband at another match.
This is inconsistent with my understanding of the security assurances given to me by the (Qatar) interior minister, Faeser said. Safety should apply to all people. I am very disappointed about this.
The rainbow flag is widely used as a symbol of tolerance regarding sexual diversity.
Faeser said such symbols should be openly displayed.
At a later match, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib wore the One Love armband when she met Infantino at her home game against Canada. She too posted a photo of her on Twitter wearing the gang.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup AND https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/world-cup-soccer-sports-international-qatar-4633aac6f84577d3ab81b7007cb07b89
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
- Home Office warns PTI of threats, urges postponement of march
- PM Modi to hold 4 consecutive rallies in Gujarat today
- US weekly jobless claims at 3-month high; resilient capital expenditure
- Lizzo stepped out of Old Hollywood glamor for a 6am Zoom meeting See Pics
- Black Michigan State hockey player claims Ohio State opponent uttered MULTIPLE racial slurs at him
- NFL Sends Sunday Ticket Negotiations With Apple, Google To Overtime
- Odisha: IMD confirms that the loud and mysterious sound was not an earthquake
- Below average despite strong S&P500, Nikkei225 closes on Thanksgiving Day
- Trikiye, Cuba sign agreements to strengthen cooperation – Xinhua
- President Joko Widodo receives the vaccine against Covid-19 – Metrojambi.com
- Family of veteran actor Vikram Gokhales refutes death rumors