Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Germany players covered their mouths for the team photo before the opening of the World Cup Wednesday’s match to protest FIFA following the governing body’s crackdown on the One Love strip.

The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before their match against Japan and all 11 players covered their mouths with their right hands in a coordinated gesture.

It was a sign from the team, from us, that FIFA is looking down on us, Germany coach Hansi Flick said after the match, which his team lost 2-1.

The gesture was a response to FIFA’s plans not to designate seven European teams to wear armbands. which were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and its human rights record.

Team captains, including Germany captain Manuel Neuer, had planned to wear the armband with the colorful heart-shaped logo, a symbol of inclusion and diversity. But the seven federations withdrew after FIFA made it clear they would face consequences if they did not.

Our groups may be taken away from us, but never let our voices be taken away from us, Neuer said. We protect human rights. This is what we wanted to show. We may have been silenced by FIFA on captain’s armbands, but we always stand by our values.

Neuer said the idea for the mouth-covering gesture came from the team.

We really wanted to do something and we thought about what we could do, Neuer said. It was clear that we wanted to send a signal.

FIFA said Germany would not face disciplinary action for the gesture.

Against Japan, Neuer wore an armband with the FIFA-approved No Discrimination slogan, although it was hard to see under his shirt sleeve. Neuer said it was too loose and kept sliding.

The German Football Association tweeted a statement during Wednesday’s game, expressing its stance.

With our captain’s armband, we wanted to send a signal about the values ​​we live in the national team: diversity and mutual respect. Being loud along with other nations.

It is not a political message: human rights are non-negotiable. This should be obvious. Unfortunately it still isn’t. That is why this message is so important to us, the federation said. Denying us the armband is like opening our mouths. Our position stands.

Qatar has come under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homosexuality.

FIFA issued its warning to federations on Monday, hours before England and the Netherlands played with their captains wearing One Love armbands. The governing body said the players will receive an immediate yellow card and could face further consequences.

The president of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf, called the warning another low blow from FIFA.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who is also in charge of sport, held a One Love ribbon in the stands at the Germany match, where she sat next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Faeser posted a photo of her on Twitter wearing it with the hashtag #OneLove.

The DPA news agency reported that Faeser had the armband under a pink sports jacket that he removed during the first half.

Earlier, Faeser criticized Qatar for forcing a German fan to remove his armband and rainbow headband at another match.

This is inconsistent with my understanding of the security assurances given to me by the (Qatar) interior minister, Faeser said. Safety should apply to all people. I am very disappointed about this.

The rainbow flag is widely used as a symbol of tolerance regarding sexual diversity.

Faeser said such symbols should be openly displayed.

At a later match, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib wore the One Love armband when she met Infantino at her home game against Canada. She too posted a photo of her on Twitter wearing the gang.

