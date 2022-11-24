Late goals help Japan stun Germany at World Cup 2022 | Football news





Japan sealed historic victory in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup, defeating 2014 winners Germany.

Takuma Asano scored the winner in the 83rd minute as Japan stunned four-time world champions Germany 2-1 in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup. Germany took the lead through Ilkay Gundogans 33rd minute penalty at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday. Germany looked in total command of the Group E match but, with every missed chance, it left the door open for Japan, who showed next to nothing in attack until a series of substitutions injected some energy into the second half. However, Japan quickly hit back, first through Ritsu Doans equalizer and then Asano’s late goal, to seal a historic victory that came just a day after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina. We made history today! Japanese fan Kosuke told Al Jazeera as fellow supporters emerged from the Khalifa International Stadium waving flags. With the defeat, Germany, who were knocked out in the group stages in 2018 as defending champions, must now fear a second consecutive early exit. Kosuke said he did not expect his team to beat Germany, but now, he added, there was no stopping the Blue Samurai. They’ll lose their heads at home, and maybe have a day off tomorrow, just like Saudi Arabia, Kosuke said with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, the German fans left in silence with shoulders slumped and flags folded. The defeat brought back the last World Cup campaign four years ago in Russia, when Germany failed to make it past the first round. Everything that could go wrong went wrong for us, German fan Thomas told Al Jazeera. Japan go top of Group E, which also includes Spain and Costa Rica who meet later on Wednesday. Germany is at the bottom at the moment. They lost their opening match as in 2018 1-0 against Mexico and went on to exit the group stage as title holders. An opening defeat #GER #FIFAWorld Cup #GERJPN 1-2 pic.twitter.com/5UVgotdRMn Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022 Earlier, Germany players covered their mouths with their right hands as they lined up for a pre-match photo in a protest against FIFA banning them from wearing the One Love strip. Denying us the tape is like denying us a voice. We stand by our position, the team said in a statement after the protest. Additional reporting by Hafsa Adil in Doha, Qatar

