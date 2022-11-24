The HBA Exchange Fair showcases international learning experiences





In today’s globalized world, having international experience is increasingly becoming not just an asset, but a necessity. Employers today are realizing how such experiences broaden people’s perspectives and help them solve problems and adapt to changing situations, which is more important than ever in a complex and interconnected world. One of the goals of Iveys strategy, Ivey Nextis to develop a mindset of global citizenship in the community and increase the international reach and diversity of the Schools, and international exchanges are important to achieving this goal. ABOUT International Week 2022, HBA students had the opportunity to learn about the various universities and countries that are part of the HBA Exchange Program and hear about the experiences of students who have studied abroad. It was all part of the November 23rd HBA Exchange Fair hosted by HBA Program Services. Armed with a passport book, HBA1 students as well as dual degree students graduating in 2024 or 2025 had the opportunity to visit the booths of Iveys 45 international exchange partner schools to learn about opportunities to study abroad. Ivey students are able to study abroad on exchange at HBA2 during the spring semester.

First-hand insights into studying abroad In addition, 70 students from partner schools who are currently at Ivey on exchange were present to share details about their schools, countries and international study experiences. In total, more than 25 countries were represented, including several new exchange partners from Japan, Korea and Thailand. It’s a unique opportunity for HBA students to ask questions and talk to other students who are currently studying abroad, rather than just learning from fact sheets or marketing materials, said Solomon Galindo, Ivey’s HBA Exchange and International Learning Coordinator. It shows all the amazing possibilities that students may not be aware of. Ivey students who were deemed a good match for a partner school were given a sticker for their passport book for a chance to win prizes. Galindo said she hopes the experience has helped students learn about people and places they were previously unfamiliar with and opened their minds to all the possibilities. Most students tend to go with what they already know, but you have to want to immerse yourself in something that’s completely different because that’s when you learn and grow and open your mind to innovation, he said. And although HBA students interested in studying abroad will create a list of school preferences, Galindo said they won’t always have their first choice, so it’s important to keep an open mind because any international experience it is valid. What you learn from the exchange of people you meet and the networks you build is nearly impossible to replicate after graduation. This sets you up for success, not just in your career, but in life.

Solomon Galindo More opportunities to apply for an international exchange Hoping to increase access to international exchanges, Galindo said the HBA program is now offering two separate application periods for students to apply. Previously, students could only apply once, approximately one year before the exchange period, and could withdraw at any time if their circumstances changed. Providing a second application period, six months before the exchange, will give more students the opportunity to participate with a longer track to consider their options and make a decision. Ivey’s student exchange is instrumental in developing global citizens and, in return, Ivey accepts students from its overseas partners, which enhances international collaborative learning in the classroom. Not only are we sending students abroad to learn and develop their global citizenship skills, but by also accepting students from our partner schools to study at HBA2, we are expanding opportunities for students to work in international teams without having need to go abroad, said Galindo. . If we want to increase the diversity of students we have here at Ivey, we need to have more students participate in our global exchange program to maintain that balance with our partners. Galindo said the HBA program is also working on plans to add more international learning opportunities, such as a summer exchange or even short-term exchanges.

