Pilots have benefited from RNAV (GPS) approaches with vertical guidance for more than two decades. These approach procedures provide continuous vertical guidance for a decision height (AND) and provide a major leap in safety by eliminating the risks associated with non-precision dive and drive approach procedures.

no doubt, RNAV (GPS) approaches have reduced the threat of a controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) accident, but if not flown properly it can be just as dangerous.

Case in point: in May, the pilots of an Airbus A320 flying one RNAV (GPS) approach came within six feet based on the radio altimeter (RA)from impacting the terrain 0.8 nm short of the runway at Paris Charles de Gaulle (LFPG) the airport. French civil aviation accident investigation agency BEA The investigation started immediately and the incident was described as serious.

The approach, like the flight, was steady and procedurally correct with one exception the crew failed to catch an error from an air traffic controller.

More alarming is the fact that during the approach, the flight deck displays indicated that the aircraft was on the expected lateral and vertical track, even though the aircraft was 280 feet below the actual charted profile and vertical track angle (VPA). Other pilot actions, such as altitude versus distance cross-checking or TAWS The Very Low Terrain alert would not have prevented the incident.

So what happened?

First, let’s consider the main differences from the most common RNAV (GPS) approaching. For pilots, understanding the nuances of each type of approach and the source of its altitude reference is extremely important.

For this discussion, one RNAV (GPS) approach is FAA equivalent to one ICAO RNP approach.

Today, the most common RNAV (GPS) approaches are the performance of the localizer with vertical guidance (FVL) and side navigation/vertical navigation (LNAV/VNAV) approaching. According to FAAboth procedures provide high-quality vertical navigation capabilities that improve safety and reduce risks e CFIT.

FVL approaches benefit from the highly accurate wide-area augmentation system (WAAS) for lateral and vertical direction to provide an approach flown in a ANDmuch like a Category I ILS. The design of one FVL the approach involves angular steering with increasing sensitivity as the aircraft approaches the runway.

LNAV/VNAV approaches provide approved horizontal and vertical approach guidance. VNAV provides an internally generated slip slope or VPAnominally placed in three ranks based on each of them WAAS or barometric-VNAV (or baro-VNAV) systems. LNAV/VNAV minimums are published as a AND. Baro-VNAV systems are common on aircraft that are not equipped with a WAAS-system enabled or if WAAS is degraded.

As the name implies, Baro-VNAV systems rely on an accurate barometric setting for its altitude reference, inadvertently selecting the wrong barometric setting in the aircraft altitude system can provide a vertical path that is lower or higher than the altitudes published in the procedure of instrument approach (OI). It is imperative that pilots and air traffic controllers understand this VNAV capabilities of an aircraft and the importance of using the correct barometric settings and applying any temperature corrections.

From high to low, Look down

During the investigations for LFPG para-CFIT event, it was found that the pilots of A320 scheduled to fly RNAV (GPS) access to LNAV/VNAV minimum based on ILS being out of service and the aircraft was not WAAS equipped.

During the descent to LFPGthe crew copied ATIS like 1,500 ft broken, 10 km visibility, and QNH 1001 hectopascals (hPa). Then it was found that there was rain in the terminal area.

Upon arrival at the terminal area, ATC cleared the flight crew at 6000 feet and declared QNH 1011 hPa. Two minutes later a further descent clearance to 5,000 feet was issued QNH 1011 hPa. The flight crew accepted each descent clearance and twice repeated the error QNH of 1011 hPa.

The difference of 1011 hPa to 1001 hPa equates to an error of 280 feet (1 hPa equals 28 feet). The equivalent error using inches of mercury would be 29.85 and 29.56 inches respectively.

For the remainder of the approach, the airplane was approximately 280 feet below the appropriate approach altitude and path. At the final descent point, with autopilot and autothrust engaged, the aircraft began its descent in the final approach heading mode. Conditions on approach were TMC with torrential rain.

At 1,000 feet above field altitude, the aircraft was fully configured for landing and speed at Vapp. The flight deck displays indicated that the aircraft was on its expected horizontal and vertical track, although the aircraft remained 280 feet below and parallel to the current VPA.

At 200 feet RA (1.53 nm from the runway), the controller received a minimum safety altitude warning (MSAW). Moments later, the controller relayed a warning to the flight crew about this MSAW alarm and asked the flight crew to confirm that the runway was in sight at this point, the aircraft was approximately 122 feet RA.

Six seconds later at 52 feet RAthe captain applied lift inputs and selected PLATOON. The lowest point recorded during the first approach was six feet RA.

During the spin, the controller removed the flight crew at 5,000 feet with one QNH of 1001 hPa, but the pilot repeated 1011 hPathe wrong barometric setting.

The second approach was also performed using the inaccurate barometric setting. During this approach, another MSAW the alarm sounded, but the crew was able to establish visual contact with the runway, disengage the autopilot, adjust the aircraft’s trajectory to connect with POPE indicator and land without further problems.

Following this incident, Airbus published an article highlighting the dangers of flying RNAV (GPS) access to LNAV/VNAV minimum using an incorrect barometric setting. The manufacturer warned by saying using the wrong barometric setting (or QNH) may cause the aircraft to fly lower than the published approach path when the vertical heading and trajectory deviations use the barometric reference.

The article explained the possible consequences of using the wrong barometric reference and provided guidance to pilots on how to detect an error to prevent a CFIT accident at night or in poor visibility.

Airbus reported that an incorrect entry in the QNH the selector affects all final approach guidance modes that use a barometric reference.

Therefore, the article says, The FMS uses the aircraft’s barometric altitude to calculate the deviation of the aircraft’s trajectory with the calculated final descent path. If an incorrect altitude is used, the aircraft will follow a flight path that is parallel to the published path but deviates either above or below it. The flight deck displays will indicate that the aircraft is on the correct flight path even if it is not.

An incorrect barometric setting will negate the effectiveness of an altitude control versus distance from the flight crew. According to Airbus, these controls use the barometric altitude displayed, which is based on the incorrect barometric setting. The effect is that the flight crew will observe that they are at the expected altitude for each distance value, even if the aircraft is flying above or below the published flight path.

During the event there was a lack of TAWS the alarms. This was due to the proximity of the actual flight path to the published path and remaining outside the terrain clearance floor alert envelope.

Airbus has identified two opportunities for pilots to detect a discrepancy in barometric parameters: one during descent and the other during final approach.

During descent, when ATC provides a descent clearance, pilots must pay attention to a barometric reference that is significantly different from ATIS (or other weather sources) used during approach preparation. A change is a symptom of a barometric reference error and the flight crew should compare and verify the correct barometric reference from all available sources.

During final approach, sudden low RA calls above the field height are a clue that the aircraft may be too low on the flight path, this may be caused by an incorrect barometric setting. This may be less reliable due to the underlying terrain under the approach road (VPA).

RNAV (GPS) vertical approaches have greatly reduced the threat of ea CFIT accident eliminating the level segment MDAof a non-ILS approach. The pilot must understand the altitude references of each type of approach and be aware of errors, such as incorrect barometric parameters, that can lead to disaster.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily endorsed by AIN Media Group.