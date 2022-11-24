International
John McFall News: John McFall becomes world’s first disabled astronaut to be recruited by ESA; Here’s more about him
The space program wants to develop modifications to space equipment that allow individuals with physical limitations to serve as crew members on future missions. Dr Rosemary Coogan and Dr Meganne Christian will also accompany John McFall on the mission.
Remarkably, the first UK woman to join ESA as a career astronaut, Dr Rosemary Coogan served in the Royal Navy Reserve and gained a PhD in astronomy before working for the French Space Agency.
Coogan is only the second person from the UK to join the agency’s astronaut corps after Tim Peake. She will start training immediately as she has previous experience. Dr Meganne Christian, a 34-year-old UK-born scientist who worked in Antarctica before lecturing in Italy on problem-solving and decision-making, is the third recruit.
A new initiative for ESA, the reserve consists of astronauts who passed the selection procedure but will continue to work in their regular occupations until an opportunity for a mission comes along.
Market trading guide: Zydus Lifesciences among 4 stock recommendations for Monday
Crucial events
During the holiday-shortened week, Nifty ended close to 17,800 points while Nifty Bank saw a squeeze in the last session of the week and ended lower by 0.75%. “Next week could end a roadmap for markets to December 2022 as we have a US Fed mega event. Except this; RBI has scheduled additional meeting of MPC on November 03, 2022,” said Mehul Kothari – AVP- Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.
Here are 4 recommendations for Monday:
ESA received over 22,000 valid applications for the four-step selection process, which includes a full medical examination to assess health and fitness, group exercises, practical exams, extensive psychological assessments and multiple interviews.
Only 1361 applicants and 27 out of 257 candidates with physical limitations made it to the second stage.
FAQ:
- Who was the first person on the moon?
Neil Armstrong
- When was the ESA established?
It was founded on May 30, 1975
Disclaimer: This content is authored by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of the Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, warrant or endorse any of its contents and is not responsible for them in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that any information and content provided is accurate, up-to-date and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and any content therein.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/john-mcfall-becomes-worlds-first-astronaut-with-a-physical-disability-to-be-recruited-by-esa-heres-more-about-him/articleshow/95723717.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tracking product trademarks deepens our understanding of innovation
- John McFall News: John McFall becomes world’s first disabled astronaut to be recruited by ESA; Here’s more about him
- EE adds over 150 new UK locations to its 5G mobile network
- Crime in California: Social media influencer robbed Hollywood Hills of around $1 million
- Erdogan does not rule out a meeting with Assad in Syria
- President Jokowi receives a second dose of booster vaccine
- We could see more sustainable fashion on the Oscars 2023 red carpet
- sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 18,350; PSU Bank shares continue to rally; real estate pack in the red
- Google Messages is getting ready to let you react with your favorite emoji
- Imran Khan says Pakistan Prez is in contact with selection of army chiefs; FM warns against plan B if Alvi Adamant
- Kanye West is running for president in the 2024 election, wants Donald Trump | world news
- Brand impersonation phishing scams by Chinese threat actor employ 42,000 domains