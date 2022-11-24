Madagascar: Executive Director of Transparency International Madagascar summoned after denouncing corruption





Responding to Transparency International Madagascar (TI-MG) Executive Director Ketakandriana Rafitoson’s question from the police this afternoon, Muleya Mwananyanda, Regional Director for Amnesty International’s Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office said: The Malagasy authorities must refrain from abusing the justice system to harass and intimidate human rights defenders. Ketakandriana has done nothing but do her job by exposing serious allegations of possible corruption, fraud and money laundering. Ketakandriana has done nothing more than do her job by exposing serious allegations of possible corruption, fraud and money laundering Muleya Mwananyanda, Director for Eastern and Southern Africa The summoning and questioning of Ketakandriana on charges including abusive and defamatory allegations is clearly intended to send a chilling message and intimidate human rights defenders in Madagascar. The police referred the case to the public prosecutor and Ketakandriana and TI_MGs chair Dominique Rakotomalala will appear before the public prosecutor for questioning on the charges on Thursday, November 24. The summons and interrogation of Ketakandriana is intended to send a chilling message and intimidate human rights defenders in Madagascar Muleya Mwananyanda Background information Ketakandriana was summoned by the head of the central services for the fight against forgery, fraud and forgery to give a statement at the premises of the economic police in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar on the afternoon of November 23. The charge brought by the Groupement des Exportateurs des Litchis (GEL) against Ketakandriana Rafitoson follows allegations of possible corruption, fraud and money laundering violations in the lychee sector filed by TI-MG on November 10 at the Antananarivo Anti-Corruption Court. In recent years, the Malagasy authorities have increased repression against human rights defenders, whistleblowers and dissenting voices. This includes the prosecution of Jeannot Randriamanana, Ravo Ramasomanana, Raleva and Clovis Razafimalala because they uncovered serious allegations of corruption and human rights violations. Many would-be whistleblowers in Madagascar risk unfair treatment for exercising their human rights. The protection of human rights defenders, including whistleblowers, is integral to any country that aspires to transparency, accountability and respect for human rights.

