Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for communicating with foreign news channels | Iran





An unidentified British-Iranian national was arrested in Iran’s Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported. The Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization arrested a British-Iranian national who was communicating with the BBC and Iran International, the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said, before adding that the person was born in Britain. Tehran accuses foreign Persian-language channels of supporting a nationwide protest movement that has been ongoing for more than two months, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. Tehran has also arrested seven French nationals, including two on November 12. The Iranian regime has become increasingly obsessed with the role of London-based satellite channels broadcasting into Iran, claiming they are the work of foreign agents and part of a wider conspiracy to spread lies and bring the government to its knees. . BBC Persian, Iran International and Monoto, as well as a group of anonymous channels on Telegram, have reported on the protests in Farsi. The regime has said that any communication with a foreign-based news channel could be considered a crime. More than 65 Iran-based journalists have been arrested, while one newspaper was shut down for publishing a story about the death of a 10-year-old boy that contradicted the official account. Two Iran International journalists have been warned by the Metropolitan police to take precautions after London police believe there is a credible threat to their lives. The arrest of the unnamed British-Iranian dual national highlights the risks protesters and citizen journalists are taking every day using their cameras on the street or trying to upload video. With few independent journalists allowed in the country and domestic media heavily censored, Iranians increasingly rely on foreign channels for information about the protests. The rallies are currently strongest in Iranian Kurdistan, but there appear to be more industrial strikes across the country. The UN Human Rights Council will meet on Thursday at the request of Germany and Iceland to vote on whether to set up a fact-finding mission in Iran regarding protests and human rights violations. On the eve of the meeting, Narges Mohammadi, perhaps Iran’s most famous women’s rights activist and political prisoner, wrote a letter to the UN, emphasizing the Iranian nation’s desire for democracy and a normal relationship with the world, seeking documentation of the killings and repressions of the regime of the Islamic Republic. The George and Amal Clooney Foundation also released a statement saying they support an independent investigation into human rights abuses in the country. The girls taking to the streets in Iran have inspired the world with their courage, Amal Clooney said, adding: States must now set up an independent international investigative body to gather evidence of the abuses they have suffered so that justice can one day be brought to justice. be possible. Redress, an NGO that pursues legal claims on behalf of torture survivors, in collaboration with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of former dual national prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, have submitted a report to the UN detailing the experiences of 26 victims of diplomacy hostages of Iran. . The report linked Iran’s hostage-taking practice and the impunity with which Iran has suppressed protests over the past two months. Iranian human rights groups say more than 400 people, including dozens of children, have been killed during 10 weeks of protests in different regions of Iran. Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/23/iran-arrests-british-iranian-citizen-for-communicating-with-foreign-news-channels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos