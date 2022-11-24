As good as Neymar? Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus hits back at ‘fake news’ quotes about Brazil star

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has hit back at fake news after he was quoted as saying he is as good as Brazil’s Neymar.

Speaking to The Guardian about Neymar, Kudus said: He is not better than me. He’s just a higher profile player, that’s all.

Kudus and Neymar clashed in September when Brazil beat Ghana in a friendly.

Neymar was shown a late yellow card for a challenge on Kudus.

He was defending his country and I was defending mine, Kudus said. I wasn’t going to let him push me.

“What makes him better, right now, is that he’s accomplished a lot. I’ll get there soon.

Kudus has said on social networks that the interview with the Guardian is “fake news”.

Writing on Twitter, he said: My Family and Culture raised me to respect the elderly.

@neymarjr like @Thiago6 and many legends inspired us to dream. Like @neymarjr, I humbly want to inspire the next generation like them.

@guardian_sport what’s the agenda? Focus on tomorrow. FAKE NEWS!!!!!!!

Ghana will play Portugal in their World Cup opener on Thursday. They could potentially face Brazil in the last 16.

Kudus has been in impressive form for Ajax this season, scoring four goals in six Champions League games and also netting five times in the league.

He says he was close to leaving in the summer and was interested in an approach from Everton.

I thought [Everton] it was a good project for me and why not? he said.

It’s not like my first season at Ajax, it’s my third. So if I’m not seeing the progress I’m looking for, then why not try something else?

For me it was a simple matter. The only way he can develop is by getting minutes on the court. If I’m in a phase and I feel like they’re not developing at that point, then I have to try somewhere else.

Kudus has played as a false nine for Ajax at times but could be more central for Ghana.

Reflecting on his role with the national team, he said: When I play in the centre, a lot of balls go through me and my job is to make sure we pass well.

The aim is to create chances and help the team and as creative players you are allowed to lose balls and help the team.

I don’t see any players in the [national] team that plays the way I play because we have different types of players.

If I am the one who has [to] I try those tricks to create something and I lose the ball 10 times, but if it’s a goal once, then so be it. My coach has never told me that he doesn’t like my style of play or that I’m holding the ball too much. It always looks bad until it goes right, then you’re a genius.

