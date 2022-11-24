International
How a Celtic gold heist unfolded in GermanyExBulletin
BERLIN Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins were in and out within nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in another sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals.
Police have launched an international manhunt for the thieves and their loot, consisting of 483 Celtic coins and a piece of unwrought gold that were discovered during an archaeological dig near the present-day city of Manching in 1999.
Guido Limmer, deputy head of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, described how at 1:17 a.m. (0017 GMT) on Tuesday cables were cut at a telecommunications center about a kilometer (less than a mile) from the Celtic Museum and Roman in Manching. , bringing down communication networks in the region.
Security systems at the museum recorded a door being opened at 1:26 a.m. and then the thieves leaving again at 1:35 a.m., Limmer said. In exactly those nine minutes, the culprits must have broken into a display cabinet and taken the treasure.
Limmer said there were “parallels” between the robbery in Manching and the theft of precious jewels in Dresden and a large gold coin in Berlin in recent years. Both have been blamed for a Berlin-based crime family.
“We cannot say if there is any connection,” he added. “Just this: we are in contact with colleagues to investigate all possible angles.”
Bavaria’s science and arts minister Markus Blume said the evidence points to the work of professionals.
“Obviously you don’t just march into a museum and take this treasure with you,” he told public broadcaster BR. “It is very secured and as such there is a suspicion that we are rather dealing with a case of organized crime”.
Officials admitted, however, that there were no guards at the museum at night.
An alarm system was thought to provide sufficient security, said Rupert Gebhard, who runs the Bavarian State Archaeological Collection in Munich.
Gebhard said the hoard was of great value both to the local community in Manching and to archaeologists across Europe.
The bowl-shaped coins, dating from around 100 BC, are made from Bohemian river gold and show how the Celtic settlement at Manching had connections across Europe, he said.
Gebhard estimated the value of the treasure at around 1.6 million euros ($1.65 million).
“Archaeologists hope that the coins remain in their original state and reappear again at some point,” he said, adding that they are well documented and would be difficult to sell.
“The worst option, melting, would mean a total loss for us,” he said, noting that the material value of the gold itself would only amount to about 250,000 euros at current market prices.
Gebhard said the size of the corpse suggested it could have been “the war chest of a tribal chief”. It was found inside a sack buried under the foundations of the building and was the largest such discovery made during regular archaeological excavations in Germany in the 20th century.
Limmer, the deputy police chief, said Interpol and Europol had already been notified of the coin theft and a 20-strong special investigation unit, codenamed “Oppidum” after the Latin term for a Celtic settlement, had been set up to track down the culprits. .
