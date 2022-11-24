The world starts working on a plastic pollution treaty





At the UN Environment Assembly earlier this year, 175 countries agreed to begin negotiations on a UN treaty on plastic pollution. With plastic pollution predicted to increase rapidly by 2040, governments have agreed to work together to find common solutions to this critical issue. While business has led the way with voluntary action, notably the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Engagement, it is clear that such initiatives must be supported by politics if the world is to move at the speed required to truly solve this problem. That is why they were advocating for a strong legally binding treaty that sets out common goals, rules and obligations that member states must implement. One that helps governments create a level playing field for industry and prevents a series of disjointed solutions. Next week, the world starts working The agreement reached at UNEA provides an overview of what the treaty will be and how governments should come together to work out the finer details. It set in motion a series of biannual meetings of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) which aim to have a final text ready by the end of 2024. This is a very ambitious timeline for a global instrument of this kind. The first INC takes place in Uruguay next week and will see over 500 government representatives gather to begin negotiations. If virgin plastic production and use continue unchecked, efforts to switch to recycled plastic will remain a challenge. INCs provide a chance for stakeholders to participate and express their views on what the treaty should be. These stakeholders include thought leaders from civil society, science and academia, as well as business. Importantly, it also includes representatives from the informal sector (local waste pickers or waste pickers), whose role in the global recycling system is often not recognised. Unilever will be present in Uruguay as part of the newly formed Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty a group of over 90 leading businesses and financial institutions committed to supporting the development of an ambitious, effective and legally binding UN treaty. They were approving one business vision which sets out a collective view of what it should achieve and how. We believe it must set the right conditions to successfully end plastic pollution and support sustainable business growth. As Richard Slater, our Head of R&D says: The UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution offers a historic chance to create an effective, legally binding global plan to tackle plastic waste at the scale and speed required. What is Unilever looking for? What should the treaty achieve? Reduce the production and use of virgin plastic , including a clear timeline for the elimination of problematic types like undetectable carbon black plastic (industry is already voluntarily eliminating problematic plastic through the EMF Global Commitment).

across markets. We operate in 190 countries, so the current disconnected patchwork of solutions hinders progress towards our goals. Industry has already set harmonised design standards for packaging. Define common definitions and reporting metrics to ensure accountability on action. Industry has already agreed definitions and reporting mechanisms through the EMF Global Commitment. Watch this short video to see highlights from the September 2022 Business Coalition launch event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Find out more about Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty and register your interest in joining. The main photo is of a 30-foot sculpture titled Turn off the plastic faucet by Canadian artist Benjamin von Wong, made of plastic waste from Nairobi’s Kibera slum.

