Pakistan names Syed Asim Munir as new army chiefExBulletin

ISLAMABAD Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appointed the country’s former spy chief as army chief, the information minister said on Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment.

The military has historically had great political influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of its 75-year history, and also oversees the country’s nuclear program. Like neighboring China and India, Pakistan has nuclear arsenals and a missile system aimed primarily at India.

Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir replaces Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who ends his extended six-year tenure on 29 November. Munir begins his new role amid bitter feuds between Sharif and former prime minister Imran Khan. Khan has publicly accused Bajwa of playing a role in his ouster, a charge the outgoing army chief has denied.



Khan wants early elections and for Sharif to step down. Sharif, who replaced Khan through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, has rejected the request, saying the next election will be held as planned in 2023.

There was no immediate comment from Khan about Munir, who was director general of Inter-Services Intelligence when Khan was in office. Khan fired Munir without any explanation.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told reporters that Munir’s appointment as army chief was “based on merit, law and according to the constitution”. He said he hoped Alvi would not make the key appointments “controversial” and would approve Sharif’s decision without any delay.

“This will also help the country and the economy get back on track, as everything is at a standstill now,” he said.

Azim Chaudhry, a senior political analyst, told The Associated Press that Munir held key posts under Bajwa, including head of military intelligence. He said he hoped the new army chief would keep the army out of politics, in line with Bajwa’s policy.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also said Sharif had appointed Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee to replace Gen. Nadeem Raza, who retires this week.

It is not clear whether President Arif Alvi will immediately approve the appointments as he is a former member of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party. On Thursday, Alvi and Khan met in Lahore to discuss Munir’s appointment. Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party did not comment on the meeting. Alvi was expected to give a statement about his meeting later on Thursday.

According to constitutional experts, Alvi was obliged to approve the appointments.

Aitzaz Ahsan, a senior constitutional expert, said Alvi could delay approving the appointments for 25 days.

Also on Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Sharif on Thursday had promoted Munir to the rank of four-star general and that Munir would not step down this week even if Alvi delays approving his appointment as army chief.

Khan extended Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 in the face of rising tension with India. But Khan later fell out with Bajwa over the appointment of the country’s new spy chief in place of Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed. These differences continued until Khan was overthrown.

Since then, Khan has accused Bajwa of conspiring with the US to force the fall of his government, a charge that Washington, Sharif and the military have repeatedly denied.

Bajwa, in a recent televised speech at an army rally, called Khan’s allegations a “false narrative”.

“If there was a foreign conspiracy, would we remain silent? It would be a great sin,” he said, without naming Khan.

Bajwa said on Wednesday that the army had shown restraint so far but issued what appeared to be a veiled warning to Khan.

“Keep in mind that there is a limit to patience,” Bajwa said.

Alvi has arranged at least one meeting in the capital, Islamabad, between Khan and Bajwa as part of an effort to reconcile them. But government and military officials say Alvi’s efforts failed as Khan continued to hurl accusations at Bajwa.

The former cricket hero launched a protest march from the eastern city of Lahore on October 28 before surviving a gun attack that killed one bystander and injured 13 others. Since then, Khan’s protest march has moved towards Islamabad in columns without him.

Khan is expected to lead the protest march from Rawalpindi city on November 26.