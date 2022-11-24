International
Pakistan names Syed Asim Munir as new army chiefExBulletin
WK Yousufzai/AP
ISLAMABAD Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appointed the country’s former spy chief as army chief, the information minister said on Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment.
The military has historically had great political influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of its 75-year history, and also oversees the country’s nuclear program. Like neighboring China and India, Pakistan has nuclear arsenals and a missile system aimed primarily at India.
Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir replaces Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who ends his extended six-year tenure on 29 November. Munir begins his new role amid bitter feuds between Sharif and former prime minister Imran Khan. Khan has publicly accused Bajwa of playing a role in his ouster, a charge the outgoing army chief has denied.
Anjum Naveed/AP
Khan wants early elections and for Sharif to step down. Sharif, who replaced Khan through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, has rejected the request, saying the next election will be held as planned in 2023.
There was no immediate comment from Khan about Munir, who was director general of Inter-Services Intelligence when Khan was in office. Khan fired Munir without any explanation.
On Thursday, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told reporters that Munir’s appointment as army chief was “based on merit, law and according to the constitution”. He said he hoped Alvi would not make the key appointments “controversial” and would approve Sharif’s decision without any delay.
“This will also help the country and the economy get back on track, as everything is at a standstill now,” he said.
Azim Chaudhry, a senior political analyst, told The Associated Press that Munir held key posts under Bajwa, including head of military intelligence. He said he hoped the new army chief would keep the army out of politics, in line with Bajwa’s policy.
Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also said Sharif had appointed Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee to replace Gen. Nadeem Raza, who retires this week.
It is not clear whether President Arif Alvi will immediately approve the appointments as he is a former member of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party. On Thursday, Alvi and Khan met in Lahore to discuss Munir’s appointment. Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party did not comment on the meeting. Alvi was expected to give a statement about his meeting later on Thursday.
According to constitutional experts, Alvi was obliged to approve the appointments.
Aitzaz Ahsan, a senior constitutional expert, said Alvi could delay approving the appointments for 25 days.
Also on Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Sharif on Thursday had promoted Munir to the rank of four-star general and that Munir would not step down this week even if Alvi delays approving his appointment as army chief.
Khan extended Bajwa’s tenure in 2019 in the face of rising tension with India. But Khan later fell out with Bajwa over the appointment of the country’s new spy chief in place of Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed. These differences continued until Khan was overthrown.
Since then, Khan has accused Bajwa of conspiring with the US to force the fall of his government, a charge that Washington, Sharif and the military have repeatedly denied.
Bajwa, in a recent televised speech at an army rally, called Khan’s allegations a “false narrative”.
“If there was a foreign conspiracy, would we remain silent? It would be a great sin,” he said, without naming Khan.
Bajwa said on Wednesday that the army had shown restraint so far but issued what appeared to be a veiled warning to Khan.
“Keep in mind that there is a limit to patience,” Bajwa said.
Alvi has arranged at least one meeting in the capital, Islamabad, between Khan and Bajwa as part of an effort to reconcile them. But government and military officials say Alvi’s efforts failed as Khan continued to hurl accusations at Bajwa.
The former cricket hero launched a protest march from the eastern city of Lahore on October 28 before surviving a gun attack that killed one bystander and injured 13 others. Since then, Khan’s protest march has moved towards Islamabad in columns without him.
Khan is expected to lead the protest march from Rawalpindi city on November 26.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/24/1139153042/pakistan-new-army-chief-syed-asim-munir
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan names Syed Asim Munir as new army chiefExBulletin
- Gujarat Assembly Polls | It’s time to generate income from electricity rather than getting it for free: PM Modi
- River Hawks Mount second half comeback in 73-62 win over Brown
- Indonesia earthquake: Why was the 5.6-magnitude Indonesia earthquake so devastating as the death toll exceeded 260? know here
- Scottish Government loses legal challenge to independence vote – BBC News
- BOXPARK Announces Concept Extension | Retail and Leisure International
- Pakistani PM chooses Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as new army chief
- Erdogan says meeting with Assad in Syria is ‘possible’
- Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises – KXAN Austin
- BC Women’s Hockey dominates Harvard in 5-1 victory
- Trump promotes QAnon memes on Truth Social – Rolling Stone
- Sonos’ Black Friday sale offers 20% off soundbars, speakers and more