4 teenagers charged with misdemeanors in connection with out-of-control East St. party. Paula





Four teenagers have been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a large party in East St. Paul, a community just outside of Winnipeg, where RCMP say they faced a barrage of abuse last month. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, all from Winnipeg, have been charged in connection with the wild party on Oct. 29, RCMP said in a news release Thursday. They were released from police custody and are expected to appear in court on March 7. A number of other people who were involved in damaging police vehicles have also been identified by police, the press release said, and officers are in the process of locating and arresting them. When officers arrived that night, about 70 drunken youths accosted them, police said. Bystanders then jumped on two RCMP vehicles, kicking out the windshield on one and damaging the roof and hood of another. Some officers who are people of color were called racial slurs, RCMP said. Others were spat on and some of the crowd fired fireworks at them and their vehicles, police said. LOOK | Social media footage shows youngsters at the party on East St. Paul: The officers gathered, attacked by drunken youths at the party on East St. Paula RCMP say their officers faced a barrage of abuse Saturday when they arrived at a party attended by hundreds of youths in East St. Paul, a community outside of Winnipeg, Man. When police arrived, some partygoers also jumped on two RCMP vehicles, kicking the windshield of one and damaging the roof and hood of another. Police said many of the partygoers were heavily intoxicated and “excessive drug use” was also evident. Mounties also intervened in an attempted sexual assault when they saw a teenage girl being dragged into nearby bushes where two young males attempted to sexually assault her, the release said. The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the two male youths fled when officers intervened, RCMP said. This matter is a priority for the RCMP and is under investigation, the release said. Other party-goers involved in damaging vehicles and intimidating officers were clearly captured on social media videos and police vehicle dash cams, police said. These people are asked to call the RCMP immediately and make arrangements to surrender. “The behavior displayed that evening was unacceptable. We anticipate that any individual who participated in damaging police vehicles will be arrested and charged,” Supt. John Duff said in the release. Anyone who may have information about those present is asked to call the Red River North RCMP detachment at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-847 or leave a tip securely online.

