The Israeli-Palestinian conflict approaches the World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) It was uncharted territory for the Israeli journalist. Wandering through the rustic outdoor market in Doha before the start of the World Cup, he approached a Qatari man in his traditional headdress and flowing white robe and asked for an interview.

Which channel? Katari asked. The journalist replied that he was from Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster.

Qatar was stunned. Where?

Israel, the reporter repeated. A few seconds later, the interview ended.

The exchange ricocheted around social media, reflecting the latest political flashpoint at the Arab world’s first World Cup, never mind that neither the Israeli nor the Palestinian national teams are competing in the tournament.

Controversy has followed Israelis and Palestinians flocking to Doha, revealing just how deep-rooted and emotive their centuries-long violent conflict remains. including Israel’s open occupation of lands Palestinians want for a future state .

The Palestinians shared footage of the meeting in Doha between the Qatari man and the Israeli journalist, along with other videos of Palestinians and Qataris angrily confronting Israeli journalists live on TV. They saw it as proof that although Qatar has allowed Israelis to fly directly to Doha and receive consular support for the first time in history, the conservative Muslim emirate has no intention of cozying up to Israel.

Israel’s Channel 13 sports reporter Tal Shorrer said he was pushed, insulted and attacked by Palestinians and other Arab fans during his live reports from the tournament.

You are killing babies! some Arab fans shouted as they bumped into him during a broadcast this week.

Meanwhile, the Qatari media have published several such videos with the inscription: No to normalization. Officials in Qatar, with their history of public support for the Palestinians, have insisted the temporary opening to the Israelis was simply to meet FIFA’s hosting requirements, not a step towards normalizing ties as neighboring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have done. Arabic in 2020. . Qatar has warned that an increase in violence in the occupied West Bank or the Gaza Strip would derail the deal.

Still, thousands of Israeli soccer fans are expected to descend on Doha for the World Cup, diplomats say, including some on 10 direct flights scheduled over the next month.

Many Israeli fans marvel at the intriguing novelty of being in a country that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. Security-minded citizens notice how safe they feel.

My friends and family thought it might be dangerous, but it’s good, said Eli Agami, an aviation executive who lives near Tel Aviv. I don’t go around telling people, but I don’t think anyone cares if you’re Israeli or Jewish. Everyone only cares about the game.

Six Israeli diplomats have set up shop in a travel agency office in Doha, ready to respond to crises big and small. To limit potential problems, the Foreign Office has launched a campaign urging Israelis to keep a low profile.

We want to avoid any friction with other fans and local authorities, said Alon Lavie, a member of the delegation, citing the legions of fans from Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries either hostile or frozen to Israel that now flood Qatar. We want to remind (Israelis) … you don’t need to stick your fingers in other people’s eyes.

Israelis have returned home to the glittering skyscrapers of Doha. Qatar’s first kosher kitchen was set up near the airport, supplying hotels and fan areas with the classic Jewish challah egg bread and olive and hummus sandwiches. They plan to cook other meals for the Jewish Sabbath that begins Friday at sundown, with all ingredients complying with kosher dietary laws.

We have received many, many questions and requests, said Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, who is overseeing the effort.

Major Israeli channels have been allowed to broadcast from Doha, providing Israeli viewers with continuous match coverage. But unlike other major foreign networks centrally located in downtown Doha, the Israelis roam without an official studio.

Shorrer said that while interactions with Qatari officials had been entirely pleasant, the roads were a different story. He said he advises Israeli fans to hide their Jewish statues and remove their Stars of David so as not to provoke hostility. When a mobile phone salesman noticed his friends’ settings in Hebrew, he flew into a rage, shouting at the Israeli to get out of Doha.

I was very excited to come with an Israeli passport, thinking it would be something positive, he said. It is sad, unpleasant. People insulted and threatened us.

Palestinian supporters from across the Arab world, including descendants of those who fled or were forced from their homes in the 1948 war over the creation of Israel, lined the streets of Doha this week draped in Palestinian flags. Some also wore Palestinian armbands.

A group of young Palestinians living in Doha chanted, Free Palestine! as they marched through Doha’s historic Souq Waqif market on Sunday.

We want everyone to know about the occupation and what people experience in Palestine so that more people will support us, said 26-year-old marcher Sarah Shadid.

She laughed awkwardly when asked about the influx of Israeli fans.

I’m a little upset, she said, adding that she was sure their presence was not Qatar’s choice. Doha mediates between Israel and the militant group Hamas and sends money for the salaries of civil servants in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

When FIFA announced the unprecedented direct flights from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv to Doha, Qatari authorities promised that the travel deal would also apply to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade. Egyptian for 15 years. years, since Hamas took control there.

But five days into the tournament, it remained unclear how officials would follow through on that promise.

A senior Israeli diplomat, Lior Haiat, said all Palestinian fans seeking to fly out of Israel’s airport must obtain Israeli security approval to leave and return, an often grueling and unpredictable process. It takes some time, he admitted.

Imad Qaraqra, spokesman for the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, said he had not heard of any Palestinians seeking Israeli permission to leave Ben Gurion. Palestinians from the West Bank traveled to Qatar this week from Jordans airport, while Palestinians in Gaza exited Egypt through the enclaves, the Rafah border crossing.

Palestinian fans who made the long journey said they felt their participation in the world’s biggest sporting event served a political purpose.

I am here to remind you that in 2022, our land is still occupied, said Moawya Maher, a 31-year-old businessman from Hebron, a particularly tense West Bank city. He was dancing at a concert at the FIFA Fan Festival wearing a Palestinian flag as a cape. I think it’s a miserable situation. But I am also proud.