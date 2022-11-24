Grünenthal and Kyowa Kirin International announce joint venture collaboration for established drug portfolio





AACHEN, GERMANY & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., (TSE:4151, President and CEO: Masashi Miyamoto, Kyowa Kirin), a global specialty pharmaceutical company based in Japan, and Grnenthal GmbH (CEO: Gabriel Baertschi), a science The privately-held global based pharmaceutical company is announcing today that it has signed a joint venture collaboration for the established drug portfolio of Kyowa Kirin International. The Joint Venture includes 13 brands in 6 therapeutic areas focused primarily on pain management, including Abstral and PecFent for new cancer pain, Moventig for opioid-induced constipation and Adcal-D3 for osteoporosis. The joint venture cooperation is subject to obtaining customary approvals and permits, including anti-trust and labor advice as required by law. Completion of the agreement is expected in the second quarter of 2023. Total portfolio revenue in 2021 was approximately 200 million. The products are marketed through subsidiaries in seven main European countries and through a network of partners in various additional territories around the world. Grnenthal has agreed to pay approximately $80 million in cash, plus royalties over the term of the partnership. Grnenthal will make an additional payment upon purchase of the remaining portion and intellectual property (IP) of the portfolio. As a leader in pain management and with our proven track record in growing established brands, we believe we can help even more patients benefit from this unique group of medicines, said Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grnenthal. This portfolio of well-known brands aligns very well with Grnenthals’ geographic footprint and therapeutic areas. Abdul Mullick, President of Kyowa Kirin International said, Our search for a partner included three main priorities: a team that shares our commitment to our patients and employees, a partner that seeks to support our growth agenda, and a company with which we can create a close, collaborative partnership that promises benefits. to all our stakeholders, while operating to the highest ethical standards. This collaboration will bring a renewed focus, the resources and commercial infrastructure needed to grow the established portfolio of medicines to deliver life-changing value to more patients. Subject to approval, Grnenthal will own a 51 percent majority stake in the new company. Kyowa Kirin will own a 49 percent stake and will initially hold the IP associated with the portfolio. Grnenthal aims to buy the remaining 49 percent and IP in early 2026. About the portfolio The portfolio includes medicines that deliver life-changing value to hundreds of thousands of patients. The portfolio is available in seven key European markets through subsidiaries and in various additional territories worldwide through a network of partners. Key products in the portfolio include Abstral and PecFent (Fentanyl) for new cancer pain, Moventig (Naloxegol) for opioid-induced constipation and Adcal-D3 (calcium and vitamin D3) for osteoporosis. About Kyowa Kirin Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver new medicines with life-changing value. As a global specialty pharmaceutical company based in Japan with a heritage of more than 70 years, we apply cutting-edge science, including an expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society in areas of numerous therapeutics, including Nephrology, Oncology. , Immunology/Allergy and Neurology. Across our four regions Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and EMEA/International we focus on our purpose, to make people smile and are united by our shared values ​​of commitment to life, teamwork, innovation and integrity. You can learn more about Kyowa Kirin’s business at: https://www.kyowakirin.com/. Kyowa Kirin International is a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. About Grnenthal Grnenthal is a global leader in the management of pain and related diseases. As a science-based and fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long history of bringing innovative treatments and the latest technologies to patients around the world. Our goal is to change lives for the better and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all our activities and efforts to work towards our vision of a world without pain. Grnenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany and has subsidiaries in 28 countries throughout Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2021, Grnenthal employed about 4,500 people and achieved sales of 1.5 billion.

