Russian journalists are being silenced to stifle coverage of the protests

Russian authorities have developed a sophisticated system of restrictions and harsh reprisals to suppress public protests, extending to suppressing any reporting of them by independent journalists and monitors.

Restrictions have increased since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the rampant crackdown on the anti-war movement virtually precludes public protest and any exchange of information about it, Amnesty International said in a new report published today.

report, Russia: You’ll Get Arrested Anyway: Retaliation Against Protest Monitors and Media Workers, documents dozens of cases of illegal obstruction of the work of journalists and monitors during public protests, including arbitrary arrests, use of force, detentions and heavy fines.

We can see that the Russian authorities are determined not only to prevent and severely penalize any protest, however peaceful, but also to minimize any public awareness of it, said Natalia Prilutskaya, Amnesty International Russia Researcher.

Since Vladimir Putin’s presidency began in 2000, Russian authorities have gradually restricted the right to peaceful protest, increasingly penalized those who try to exercise it, making Russia a virtually protest-free zone. In February 2022, tens of thousands defied the prospect of extortionate fines and imprisonment and took to the streets of Russian cities to protest the occupation of Ukraine. Authorities responded by imposing the harshest penalties available against many of the participants. Police used brutal force against media workers and monitors who were observing and reporting independently on the protests.

Authorities used the same approach a year ago in protests in support of wrongly jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. By denying the public any knowledge of the protests and preventing their monitoring, the Kremlin is seeking to stamp out any public expression of discontent.

New risks for independent media to suppress anti-war reporting and protests

Over the past several years, Russian authorities have created a legislative system that limits freedom of expression and severely increases the risks faced by observers, journalists and other media workers reporting on public assemblies.

The law requires journalists at protests to wear visible signs of a mass media representative.

However, police have increasingly made additional requests, including editorial assignment letters or passports from media workers covering public assemblies. Authorities have warned media workers against participating in future protests and have arbitrarily arrested journalists before, during, and after the rallies they reported on. In many cases, arrests were made with excessive and unlawful force that could amount to torture and other ill-treatment.

In addition to the severe legal restrictions on media freedoms already imposed by the state, police are increasingly acting arbitrarily to prevent journalists and other media workers from informing the public about the protests, Natalia Prilutskaya said.

According to the independent Union of Journalists and Media Workers (which was closed by a court order in September 2022), at least 16 reporters were arrested within a week of mass protests erupting on January 23, 2021 against the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny. Seven staff members of the Committee Against Torture, a prominent Russian human rights NGO, were arbitrarily detained, in some cases by force, while monitoring the protests. In many of these and other cases, media workers and protest monitors were tried for participating in an unauthorized public gathering and fined or sentenced to 10 days or longer in so-called administrative detention.

Retaliation against public watchdogs and media workers further escalated following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On March 4, 2022, new legislation was passed that further restricts the right to freedom of expression. At the time of writing, authorities had initiated criminal proceedings against at least nine journalists and bloggers under the then introduced offense of disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code). Several media outlets and journalists have also been penalized for another new offense, that of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces deployed abroad (Article 20.3.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) after sharing information about the war in Ukraine.

Under the new legislation, a media report containing any anti-war message became a possible reason for persecution. In June and July 2022, Vechernie Vedomostian independent media outlet in Yekaterinburg and its publisher, Guzel Aitkulova, were fined 450,000 rubles (US$7,240) for publishing a partially blurred photo of anti-war stickers and other images opposing the occupation.

On two other occasions, several members of the news teams at Reasonan independent online media in Vladimir, and Pskovskayaa newspaper in Pskov, were targeted for their coverage of anti-war protests.

On March 5, the police searched the houses of Reasoneditor-in-chief Kirill Ishutin and three other journalists, including 17-year-old Evgeny Sautin, apparently as witnesses in a criminal vandalism investigation related to the display of anti-war graffiti on a local bridge, which was first reported by Reason. On the same day, the police and special riot forces entered the office Pskovskaya Gubernia, conducted searches and seized computers, phones and other equipment as part of an administrative case involving the criminal offense of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces deployed abroad, which was introduced into law the day before. According to an anonymous complaint, the newspaper allegedly called for mass protests in its email newsletter. Another day, Pskovskaya Gubernia announced that she had to suspend her work until further notice.

Relentless attacks on the free press for covering the Russian occupation of Ukraine and the activities of the anti-war movement have led to an exodus of hundreds of journalists from Russia. Independent TV channel Rain TV AND Novaya Gazeta newspapers were among those forced to cease operations. Radio station echo Moscow, which served as a platform for some of the most critical voices in Russia, was shut down by the authorities. Their respective teams had to look for new ways of working to inform the Russian audience.

The need for change and stronger control by the international community

The appalling practices targeting peaceful protesters, reporters and independent observers must end immediately. Repressive Russian laws that limit freedom of expression must be repealed.

As long as the Russian government is able to stifle rights and freedoms at home and remain on the path of self-isolation, horrific abuses across the board will continue, including the crime of aggression against Ukraine, Natalia Prilutskaya said.

Close and effective control by the international community is required. In such dark times as these, it is essential to extend a helping hand to Russia’s crumbling civil society and independent media, to help those who monitor and report abuses inside the country and tell the world about them.