The Iranian footballer has been arrested during the control of the World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday for his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its World Cup competition. the world.

The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for insulting the national football team and propaganda against the government.

Ghafouri, who was not selected to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of the Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a long-standing ban on female spectators at men’s soccer matches, as well as Iran’s confrontational foreign policy, which has led to undermining Western sanctions.

More recently, he expressed sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police sparked recent protests. . In recent days he also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in the western Kurdistan region of Iran.

Reports of his arrest came ahead of Friday’s World Cup match between Iran and Wales. In Iran’s opening match, a 6-2 loss to England, members of the Iranian national team refused to sing their national anthem together and some fans expressed support for the protests .

The protests were sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman arrested by morality police in the capital, Tehran. They quickly escalated into nationwide demonstrations calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. The western Kurdish region of the country, where Amini and Ghafouri are from, has been the epicenter of the protests. Shops were closed in the region on Thursday following calls for a general strike.

Iranian officials have not said whether Ghafouris’ activism was a factor in his not being selected for the national team. He plays for the Khuzestan Foolad team in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. The club’s chairman, Hamidreza Garshasbi, resigned later on Thursday, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported, without giving details.

The protests show no signs of abating and mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought them to power. Rights groups say security forces have used live ammunition and live ammunition on protesters, as well as beaten and arrested them, with much of the violence captured on video.

At least 442 protesters have been killed and more than 18,000 arrested since the unrest began, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been monitoring the protests.

The UN Human Rights Council voted Thursday to condemn the crackdown and to establish an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged abuses, particularly those committed against women and children.

Authorities have blamed the unrest on hostile foreign powers, without providing evidence, and say separatists and other armed groups have attacked security forces. Human rights activists in Iran say at least 57 security personnel have been killed, while state media have reported a higher number.

Protesters say they are fed up after decades of social and political repression, including a strict dress code imposed on women. Young women have played a leading role in the protests, removing the mandatory Islamic headscarf to express their rejection of clerical rule.

Some Iranians are actively rooting against their team at the World Cup, associating it with rulers they see as violent and corrupt. Others insist that the national team, which includes players who have spoken out on social media in solidarity with the protests, represents the people of the country.

The teams’ striker, Sardar Azmoun, who has been vocal about the protests online, was on the bench during the opening game. In addition to Ghafour, two other former soccer stars have been arrested for expressing support for the protests.

Other Iranian athletes have also been drawn into the fight.

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without wearing the mandatory headscarf at an international competition in South Korea in October, a move widely seen as a show of support for the protests. She received a hero’s welcome by protesters after returning to Iran, although she told state media that the move was unintentional in an interview that may have been given under duress.

Earlier this month, Iran’s football federation threatened to punish the players of its beach soccer team after it defeated Brazil in an international competition in Dubai. One of the players had celebrated after scoring a goal by imitating a protester who cut her hair.