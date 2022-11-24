Ronaldo vs Messi: The numbers are compared | Qatar 2022 World Cup News





Al Jazeera takes a look back at the careers of two of the most popular footballers of their generation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will play their fifth and possibly last World Cup in Qatar. Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain player Messi, 35, announced in October, the 2022 World Cup will be his last, while 37-year-old Portuguese and Manchester United player Ronaldo has yet to comment on his international future. For more than a decade, the world of football has debated who is the best. The discussion will likely continue long after they hang up their boots. As two giants of the game reach the twilight of their careers, we take a look at them SHOWS during more than 17 years of playing football at the highest level. internationals Ronaldo has played 191 international matches compared to Messi’s 164 before Argentina’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. The former Real Madrid star’s international career began in 2003, while Messi, who left Barcelona last year for Paris, played his first international match two years later against Hungary. When it comes to their scoring record, Ronaldo is way ahead of his Argentinian rival. The Manchester United star has scored 117 times, a record. Messi has 90 goals to his name. Both players have extensive regional competition at international level, with Ronaldo winning the European Championship in 2016 and Messi winning the Copa America in 2021. The history of the World Cup In the most prestigious football event, Messi has played 19 games, two more than his Portuguese competitor. Ronaldo again leads the scoring department with seven goals, one more than Messi. However, between the two, only Messi has reached a World Cup final, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The South American soccer giants lost to Germany in extra time 1-0. There was some consolation for Messi after taking home the Ballon d’Or for the best performance at the World Cup in Brazil. In contrast, Ronaldo has reached the semi-final stage once, in 2006. Competition for clubs Ronaldo has scored 701 goals in all club competitions while Messi has 695 making them the top club scorers in football history. But the Portuguese has played 100 more games than Messi, giving the latter a better game for goal average. However, when it comes to assists, the 35-year-old Argentine far outstrips Ronaldo, with almost 50 per cent more than the Manchester United man.

