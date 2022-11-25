UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) | PRI website





Climate change and biodiversity loss are inextricably linked challenges that pose systemic risk to investors. PRI recognizes the important role that investors can play in addressing these twin crises and supporting a sustainable future. David Atkin, CEO What is COP 15 and why does it matter? The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is one of the three Rio Conventions established in 1992, along with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). CBD will host the second half of its 15thth conference (COP15) this December in Montreal, Canada, after a 2-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is organized under the Presidency of the People’s Republic of China and is equivalent in nature to the UN climate change conferences organized by the UNFCCC. COP15 will conclude negotiations on a post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, which should ensure the halting and reversal of biodiversity loss by 2030, with a vision of living in harmony with nature by 2050. Multi-stakeholder and multi-stakeholder stakeholders (including the private sector) have been calling for an ambitious post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework that will set the necessary global targets to underpin future action by policymakers, corporations and investors. This includes consideration of commitments and actions to ensure alignment of public and private financial flows and policy frameworks to achieve these objectives. Consequently, COP15 has the potential to be Paris’ moment for nature. Climate and nature are intrinsically intertwined. Climate change is a major driver of biodiversity loss, while deforestation accounts for 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Nature also has the potential to provide a third of the solutions needed and further build systemic resilience to adverse climate impacts, if implemented rapidly and at scale. PRI has encouraged investors to join the dots between COP27 (UNFCCC) and COP15 (CBD) and adopt a holistic approach to tackling the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss. Some positive progress was made at COP 27 this year with the term Nature-Based Solutions and Ecosystem Approaches making it into the COP 27 Coverage Decision (a short document outlining the main outcomes of the negotiations that member states wish to highlight) . To gain more understanding of CBD, COP15 and the push for an ambitious post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, visit Financial Sector Guide to the Convention on Biological Diversitydeveloped by PRI in collaboration with CBD, UNEP FI, ​​Business for Nature and Finance for Biodiversity Pledge. The role of the PRI at COP15 On-the-ground participation at COP15 will allow PRI to highlight the growing importance of addressing nature and biodiversity loss to manage financial risks and increase returns, and private sectors call for the need for an ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework after 2020 that creates clarity and action to align all economic actors, including finance, to stop and reverse the loss of nature and contribute to Nature-based Solutions to climate change, a fair and just transition and other sustainable development challenges. The most important events for investors will take place between December 9 and 14: CBD/Quebec Country Business and Finance Focus Days December 9-11 (smaller scale engagement sessions);

Business and Biodiversity Forum December 12-13 (high-level plenary);

Finance Day December 14 (High Level Plenary) – see live stream link below. PRI is not organizing any side events, but is supporting other organizations involved in those detailed above. Investor participation: To participate in COP15, investors must be part of the delegation of a qualified biodiversity conservation organization. The IPR delegation includes 34 signatories. Although the deadline for all COP15 delegations has now passed, there are many other ways in which investors can still participate in COP15. Forward sign up Moving together in nature statement drafted by UNEP FI, ​​PRI and the Biodiversity Finance Foundation to demonstrate the appetite of the private financial sector for an ambitious global biodiversity framework. Signatures are being collected until 9 th December.

Look Pre-COP15 Webinar explaining the importance of the conference to the financial sector. Tall FOLLOW main conference schedule and live sessions at cbd.int/live . Business and Biodiversity Forum (12th-13th December) and Finance Day (14th December) will be streamed live via the link above. after Look out for the joint PRI and UNEP FI thought leadership piece in early 2023 on the implications of the final post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework for the financial sector, translating the results of the negotiations to signatories. More information on opportunities to engage during COP15 will be updated as they become available. Future work PRI PRI is currently developing a Resilient Natural Systems program as a continuation and extension of its previous work on Sustainable Goods (focused on deforestation) and Biodiversity. This will include developing a collaborative engagement program on Resilient Natural Systems with an initial focus on forest loss and land degradation. Additional resources Additional relevant resources can be found below. To further join the dots between climate, nature and biodiversity, you can view key themes from COP27.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unpri.org/sustainability-issues/un-biodiversity-conference-cop15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos