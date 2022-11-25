Death of Councilor Judi Billing





Councilor Judi Billing It is with great sadness that we announce that Cllr Judi Billing MBE, Executive Member for Community Engagement and ward councilor for Hitchin Bearton, passed away suddenly in the early hours of today, Thursday 24th November, aged 71. Judi was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as serving as a county councilor for Hitchin North and task force leader at County Hall. She will be missed by many and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. Judi served as a district councilor for 42 years first being elected in 1980 and a district councilor since 2013. She served on many district council committees including as co-chair of the Cabinet Panel on Community and Enterprise, chair of the Standards and the Hitchin Area Committee, which she chaired for four years (non-consecutively) between 2009 and 2017. Judi had also been a cabinet member on North Herts Council since 2019 as part of the joint administration. She was appointed as North Herts Council’s representative for the Hitchin Education Foundation and the North Hertfordshire Center for Voluntary Service (NHCVS). At Hertfordshire County Council, Judi was spokesperson for the Education, Libraries and Lifelong Learning Cabinet Panel, and the Public Health and Community Safety Cabinet Panel. She also sat on the Employment Committee and the Audit Impact Advisory Committee. She has worked across party lines in her role at the Local Government Association to help councilors be effective and strive to improve local government. She received an MBE in 2015 for her services to local government. Reacting to the news, leaders of the North Herts party group said: Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, Leader of North Herts Council and Chair of the Working and Co-operation Group, said: Words cannot express the loss we are feeling. Judi was a friend, mentor and role model to me and was always there if I needed help, lending me a clothes dryer when mine broke. I will miss her wit, intelligence and fierce advocacy for Hitchin and our communities. Judi made a difference in many lives and was truly special. Cllr Ruth Brown, Deputy Leader of North Herts Council and Liberal Democrat Group Leader, said: I am very shocked and saddened to hear of Judith’s untimely and sudden death. As part of the joint administration, I worked as Judi’s MP for community engagement for about two and a half years. I really enjoyed working so closely with her and learning from her wealth of experience. Just last week, she attended the Youth Democracy Tips event, which she is bringing back in 2019. It was such a great event and testament to her passion and commitment to democracy and commitment to encouraging young people to get involved. She served the people of Hitchin with tireless dedication for many decades as a county and district councilor and will be sorely missed. Cllr Claire Strong, Conservative Group Leader, said: I am very saddened to hear the news of Judi’s death and my thoughts are with her family and friends. I first met Judi when I joined the council in 1995 and have always admired her passion for politics and her dedication to all the residents she represented. She was committed to communities and worked tirelessly with so many groups to help and support them. Just last week she was running the workshop for members and officers working together. We will all miss her humor and council speeches. Chairman of the Local Government Association, Cllr James Jamieson, said: It was with great sadness that we learned of Judi’s death. Judi was an outstanding person who devoted much of her life to local government. For many years Judi worked tirelessly with us and her huge contribution to helping councils improve services for the many people who rely on them means she leaves a lasting legacy. On behalf of all of us across the sector, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Judi’s family and friends. She will be sadly missed.

