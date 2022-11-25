Syed Asim Munir: Pakistan to appoint ex-spy chief as new army chief







Islamabad, Pakistan

CNN

–

Pakistan on Thursday named former spy chief Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the South Asian nation’s army chief, ending weeks of speculation over an appointment that comes amid intense debate over the military’s influence in public life. In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Munir’s appointment would be ratified after a brief sent by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was signed by the country’s president. Munir, a former chief of the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, will take over from Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire on November 29 after six years in what is usually a three-year post. Pakistan’s military is often accused of meddling in the politics of a country that has experienced multiple coups and been ruled by generals for long periods since its formation in 1947, so the appointment of new army chiefs is often a highly controversial issue. politicized. Munir’s appointment could be controversial with supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in April after losing the support of key political allies and the military amid accusations that he had mismanaged the economy. Munir was removed from his ISI office during Khan’s tenure, and the former prime minister has previously claimed without evidence that the Pakistani military and Sharif conspired with the United States to remove him from power. After Khan was wounded in a gun attack at a political rally in early November, he also accused a senior military intelligence officer without evidence of planning his assassination. The Pakistani military and US officials have denied Khan’s claims. Khan has yet to comment on Munirs appointment, although his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a tweet on Thursday that he would act according to the constitution and laws. Khan aside, the new army chief will have a lot on his plate, taking office at a time when in addition to a growing economic crisis, Pakistan is dealing with the aftermath of the worst floods in its history. He will also have to navigate the country’s difficult relationship with its neighbor India. On Wednesday, outgoing army chief Bajwa said the army was often criticized despite being busy serving the nation. He said a major reason for this was the military’s historic interference in Pakistani politics, which he called unconstitutional. He said that in February of this year, the military structure had decided not to interfere in politics and was determined to stick to this position. Pakistan, a nation of 220 million people, has been ruled by four different military rulers and has seen three military coups since it was formed. No prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term under the current 1973 constitution. Uzair Younus, director of the Pakistan Initiative at the Atlantic Council, said the military establishment had lost so much of its reputation and the new chief had many battles ahead. Historically, an army chief needs three months to settle into his post, the new chief may not have that privilege, Younus said. With continued political polarization, there may be a temptation to intervene politically again.

