Neymar injures his right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup victory





LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Neymar sat crying on the bench and later limped from the stadium with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup win over Serbia. on Thursday. Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. We put ice on him while he was on the bench and then in physical therapy, Lasmar said. There is no test scheduled for now, but we will schedule it if necessary. He will be under observation. Tomorrow we will know more. Brazil coach Tite said he was confident Neymar would continue to play at the World Cup, but Lasmar said it was too early to comment on the extent of the injury. Neymar was also injured at the 2014 World Cup. Playing at home in Brazil, his tournament ended with a back injury in the quarter-final against Colombia, when he had to be carried off the field on a stretcher. Brazil ended up losing to Germany 7-1 in the semi-finals. Neymar, who was fouled nine times in the match against Serbia, was injured in the second half and was substituted in the 79th minute. Tite said he stayed on the pitch for 11 minutes before asking to be substituted. He overcame the injury because the team needed him, Tite said. I didn’t even see that he was injured. He just kept playing. Neymar was in tears on the bench as doctors began to treat him in the final minutes of the game at the Lusail Stadium. He pulled his shirt over his head as the medics applied ice around his leg. He limped into the locker room, and also limped as he left the stadium without speaking to reporters. The most important thing for us is to have him at 100% for the next game, said Brazilian striker Richarlison, who scored both goals on Thursday, including one after a set-up by Neymar. When I go to the hotel, I will go and see how he is. Neymar was violently attacked several times during the match and limped and grimaced before leaving the pitch. He was the most fouled player on the field. The 30-year-old Neymar has yet to win a major title with the national team. He helped Seleo win the 2013 Confederations Cup and their first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. With 75 goals for the national team, he is two short of Pels’ scoring record. ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

