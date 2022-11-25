EU condemns Qatar for alleged human rights abuses ahead of World Cup





The European Parliament has officially condemned Qatar for suspecting human rights violations believed to have caused the deaths of migrant workers contracted to build preparations for this year’s World Cup. In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the EU’s governing body called on FIFA to help Qatar compensate all migrant workers and their families through an expansion of the country’s Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund, which , according to one news releasehas already distributed about $320 million to workers who are victims of wage abuse – to include coverage for worker deaths and “other human rights violations.” The resolution pressures Qatari officials to conduct full investigations into all reported cases where a migrant worker has died on the job and to ensure the repatriation of families of those whose deaths are determined to be caused by unsafe working conditions. It comes amid mounting allegations that Qatar has exploited migrant workers to build the stadiums and structures where the World Cup is currently taking place. A Dec. 20, 2019 file photo shows ongoing construction at Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar. Hassan Ammar/AP

Mustafa Qadri, the founder of In fact, the organization, which investigates labor abuses, told CBS News last week that migrant workers were subjected to forced labor and physically unsafe working conditions and were expected to work for months without pay. Qadri traveled to Qatar to conduct research into alleged human rights abuses that he estimated have killed at least hundreds of workers, and told CBS News that he was arrested during his time there. The European Parliament estimates that thousands of migrant workers have died in Qatar as a result of dangerous working conditions leading up to the World Cup, according to a Thursday press release. “As the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, Parliament condemns the deaths of thousands of migrant workers ahead of the tournament,” the statement said. He acknowledged the controversial, and potentially corrupt, means by which Qatar won the bid to host this year’s games and denounced FIFA for its role in the selection process. Members of parliament described corruption within FIFA as “rampant, systematic and deep-rooted,” according to the release. Referring to a series of labor reforms approved but not fully implemented in Qatar, members of the European Parliament also pushed in their resolution for “full implementation of the approved reforms”. They also condemned the country’s laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and anti-gay public rhetoric, and called for an increase in female representation in the professional sector. Trending news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/eu-condemns-qatar-alleged-human-rights-abuses-2022-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos