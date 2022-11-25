Portugal vs Ghana and World Cup news and highlights





Spain #11 striker Ferran Torres scores a penalty during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23. (Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images) So 16 games played, with 48 more to go in World Cup 2022. There have been four 0-0 draws already – Russia 2018 saw just one – but several teams have scored victories. England arrived in Qatar enduring the worst World Cup build-up in their history. But Gareth Southgate’s side dispelled any criticism by beating Iran 6-2, their second biggest win of the tournament. Likewise, France came into the World Cup having lost their dynamic midfield duo of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kant to injury, not to mention Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema. Having gone to Australia early, it looked like the reigning champions’ curse would hit France as it had the previous four winners in their opening games. But a brace from Olivier Giroud and goals from Adrian Rabiot and Kylian Mbapp sealed a French comeback and a good start to their World Cup defence. Spain’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica set a new level of excellence at Qatar 2022 – arguably the most dominant performance in a World Cup match this century. Not only did he Red scored seven, but Luis Enrique’s side didn’t let Costa Rica get a shot through the 90 minutes. Dominance. Meanwhile, Brazil carries the heavy burden of being the pre-tournament favorite, which it showed in a difficult first half against Serbia. Richarlison then went to work, grabbing a brace, including an early goal-of-the-tournament contender with an acrobatic finish to giveSCREENING a 2-0 win. Brazil showed off their incredible attacking depth as Neymar Jr. and younger stars like Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlisan and Rodrygo took center stage in a young and exciting Brazilian team looking to field a 2022 edition. Beautiful game (nice game) in the World Cup. However, the biggest winners of the first round of matches were probably not from Europe or South America, but from Asia. Saudi Arabia entered the tournament as one of the lowest ranked teams and with an unknown squad that comes entirely from domestic club football. Standing in the way of the Green Falcons was an Argentine side unbeaten in 36 games and led by Lionel Messi in his pursuit of the only trophy that has eluded him in his glittering career. But the Saudis were undaunted as they came from behind to score two superb goals and cause the biggest upset in World Cup history. Just one day later, Japan followed with a seismic strike of its own, turning Germany back. Like Saudi Arabia, Samurai Blue went behind to a penalty in the first half, but turned it around to claim the most famous victory in Japan’s history.

