Exclusive: Russians, Ukrainians meet in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources say

RIYADH, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war exchange linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa through a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.

The sources said the talks were being brokered by the Gulf Arab state and did not include the United Nations, despite the UN’s central role in negotiating the ongoing initiative to export agricultural products from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Ammonia is used to produce fertilizers.

However, the talks aim to remove obstacles left in the initiative extended last week and ease global food shortages by unblocking Ukrainian and Russian exports, they added.

The sources asked not to be named in order to discuss sensitive issues freely.

Russian and Ukrainian representatives traveled to the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi on November 17, where they discussed allowing Russia to resume ammonia exports in exchange for a prisoner swap that would free a large number of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners. the sources said.

Reuters could not immediately determine what progress had been made in the talks.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, told Reuters that “the release of our prisoners of war is part of the negotiations on the opening of Russian ammonia exports,” adding, “Of course we are looking for ways to do this in any case.” Bodnar said he was not aware if a meeting would take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russian officials would work to unblock Russian waste stuck in European ports and resume ammonia exports.

The UAE Foreign Ministry did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said Abu Dhabi remains committed to helping keep communication channels open, encouraging dialogue and supporting diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine.

“In times of conflict, our collective responsibility is to leave no stone unturned to identify and pursue paths that bring about a peaceful and rapid resolution of crises,” Nusseibeh said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The defense and foreign ministries of Russia and Ukraine did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Asked whether the United Nations was involved in the talks, a spokesman for the organization declined to comment.

WESTERN PRESSURE

The export of Russian ammonia will take place through an existing pipeline to the Black Sea.

The pipeline was designed to pump up to 2.5 million tons of ammonia gas a year from Russia’s Volga region to Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Pivdennyi, known as Yuzhny in Russian, near Odesa for onward shipment to international buyers. It was closed after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Ammonia exports were not part of the renewal of the UN-backed grain corridor agreement that restored commercial shipping from Ukraine.

Last week, Rebecca Grynspan, the Secretary-General of the UN agency UNCTAD, which is leading the fertilizer negotiations, said she was optimistic that Russia and Ukraine could agree on terms for exporting Russian ammonia through the pipeline, without giving details. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has publicly set several conditions before allowing Russia to resume its ammonia exports via pipeline, including a prisoner exchange and the reopening of the Mykolaiv port on the Black Sea.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have released official figures on how many prisoners of war they have taken since invading Russia in February. On October 29, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said that since March, Russia had released a total of 1,031 prisoners.

Russia and Ukraine have released few details about face-to-face meetings between representatives from the two countries after abandoning ceasefire talks in the weeks following the February 24 invasion of Moscow.

Abu Dhabi’s efforts follow in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia, which scored a diplomatic victory by securing the freedom of foreign fighters captured in Ukraine in September.

The UAE, like Saudi Arabia, is a member of the OPEC+ oil alliance that includes Russia and has also maintained good ties with Moscow despite Western pressure to help isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls ” its special military operation”.

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan visited Moscow last month where he discussed with President Vladimir Putin the possibility of Abu Dhabi brokering an ammonia deal, two of the sources said.

Ukraine is a major producer of cereals and oilseeds. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of grain and the main supplier of fertilizers to global markets.

Since July, Moscow has repeatedly said that its grain and fertilizer shipments, while not directly targeted by the sanctions, are limited because the sanctions make it more difficult for exporters to process payments or obtain vessels and insurance.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi in Riyadh, Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Jonathan Saul in London, additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jon Boyle

