Statement by President Joe Biden on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

This year, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which kicks off the 16 Global Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we remember that gender-based violence continues to affect millions of women, girls and marginalized people around the world. especially in areas of democratic backwardness, conflict and instability. The United States will not stand by while we face pain and suffering. Today, we stand in solidarity with the women of Ukraine who are suffering Russia’s brutal and unjust war, where we are once again seeing rape used as a weapon. We stand with the women of Russia, against whom domestic violence was partially decriminalized in 2017. We stand with the women of Iran, who are facing violence and oppression to demand their human rights and basic freedoms. And we stand with the one in three women worldwide who will experience physical violence, rape or stalking at some point in their lives. Despite our progress on this issue, these numbers remain an outrage. And, as is too often the case, women and girls from historically marginalized communities, including people of color, people with disabilities, and people who identify as LGBTQI+ are disproportionately affected. We must commit to ending violence against women and girls in all their diversity wherever and whenever it occurs. Ending this scourge is a moral imperative and it is in our strategic interest to strengthen security and stability for all of us. When women are safe and fully integrated into their societies, everyone does better. Violence against women has been the cause of my life. As a Senator, I wrote and championed the first Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), and then worked for decades to strengthen VAWA’s support for survivors and increase prevention efforts. Last March, as President, I had the honor of signing into law the strongest survivor protections yet through the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2022. Under the leadership of the Gender Policy Council, my administration is establishing equality and equity gender at the heart of everything we do. And, over the past year, we’ve redoubled our efforts to address gender-based violence and abuse, including implementing historic military justice reform, taking targeted action to support Indigenous and LGBTQI+ survivors, fighting technology-facilitated gender-based violence, advancing efforts to prevent homicides from domestic violence and gun violence, and increasing support to address conflict-related sexual violence. We still have more to do. No one should live under the threat of violence. No one should have to live their lives in fear of violence, abuse and persecution. That is our ultimate goal, and my administration will continue to lead this work at home and around the world. ###

