Hong Kong court sentences Cardinal Zen and five othersExBulletin

Anthony Kwan/AP HONG KONG (AP) A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after pleading guilty Friday to failing to register a now-defunct fund meant to help people arrested in protests that spanned three years. before. Cardinal Joseph Zen, a retired bishop and a vocal advocate of the city’s democracy, arrived in court dressed in black and wielding a walking stick. He was first arrested in May on suspicion of collaborating with foreign forces under a national security law imposed by Beijing. His arrest sent shockwaves through the Catholic community, although the Vatican only said it was closely monitoring the development of the situation. While Zen and the other activists on trial have not yet been charged with national security-related charges, they were accused of failing to properly register the 612 Humanitarian Aid Fund, which helped pay medical and legal fees for arrested protesters. starting in 2019. It ceased operations in October 2021. Zen, along with singer Denise Ho, scholar Hui Po Keung, former pro-democracy lawmakers Margaret Ng and Cyd Ho, were trustees of the fund. They were each fined 4,000 Hong Kong dollars ($512). A sixth defendant, Sze Ching-wee, was the fund’s secretary and was fined HK$2,500 ($320). The Associations Ordinance requires local organizations to register or apply for an exemption within one month of their establishment. Those who fail to do so face a fine of up to HK$10,000 ($1,273), with no jail time, after the first conviction. Handing down the decision, Chief Magistrate Ada Yim ruled that the fund is considered an organization that is required to be registered as it was not purely for charitable purposes. The ruling is significant as the first time residents had to face a charge under the ordinance for failure to register, Ng told reporters after the hearing. “The effect on other people, on many, many citizens who are bound together to do one thing or another and what will happen to them, is very important,” said the veteran lawyer. “It is also extremely important to freedom of association in Hong Kong under the Societies Ordinance.” But Zen said his case should not be tied to the city’s religious freedoms. “I have not seen any erosion of religious freedoms in Hong Kong,” he said. The 2019 protests were sparked by a since-withdrawn bill that would have allowed the extradition of crime suspects on Chinese soil. Critics worried that suspects would disappear into China’s murky and often abusive legal system. Opposition turned into months of violent unrest in the city. The National Security Law has crippled Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement since it was passed in 2020, with many activists arrested or jailed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The impact of the law has also damaged confidence in the future of the international financial centre, with a growing number of young professionals reacting to shrinking freedoms by emigrating overseas.

