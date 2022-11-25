Afghanistan: Taliban’s brutal return to hardline practices of public flogging must stop immediately





Responding to the public flogging of three women and 11 men on Wednesday ordered by a Taliban court on charges of theft and moral crimes in Afghanistan’s Logar province, Amnesty International’s South Asia Samira Hamidi said: The public beating of women and men is a brutal and shocking reversal of hardline practices by the Taliban. It violates the absolute prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment under international law and should not be carried out under any circumstances. The public beating of women and men is a brutal and shocking reversal of hardline practices by the Taliban. Samira Hamidi, Amnesty Internationals in South Asia The Taliban continue to ignore widespread criticism while flagrantly flouting basic human rights principles in an alarming slide into what looks like a grim reminder of their rule three decades ago. These brutal punishments are just another step in the legalization of inhumane practices by the Taliban’s brutal justice system and expose the authorities’ de-facto disregard for international human rights law. The criminal practice of public flogging and all other forms of corporal punishment must be stopped immediately and unconditionally and a formal justice mechanism with fair trials and access to legal remedies must be established. The international community must immediately intensify its efforts to ensure that the de facto authorities in Afghanistan abolish all cruel, inhuman and degrading punishments. The Taliban continue to ignore widespread criticism while flagrantly flouting basic human rights principles in an alarming slide into what looks like a grim reminder of their rule three decades ago. Samira Hamidi Background: asset Sunday, November 14The supreme leader of the Taliban issued a mandatory order for the full implementation of Sharia law in Afghanistan. Since then, the Taliban have carried out several public floggings on women and men accusing them of adultery, theft, sexual behavior or same-sex kidnapping in various provinces in Afghanistan. This interpretation of Islamic law includes public executions, public amputations and stonings, which were carried out during the first Taliban rule that ended in late 2001. As the Taliban took power in August 2021, they promised a more moderate rule in the country including respect for women’s rights. Amnesty International has documented the Taliban’s continued escalation of human rights violations and abuses since they took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. This includes extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, disappearances, oppression of women and girls, and media censorship. and other restrictions on freedom of expression.

