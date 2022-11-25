Hong Kong finds Cardinal Joseph Zen guilty of funding pro-democracy protests



Hong Kong

CNN

–



A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party was found guilty on Friday of a charge related to his role in an aid fund for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including Cantopop singer Denise Ho, defied the Societies Ordinance by failing to register the now-defunct 612 Humanitarian Aid Fund that was used in part to pay the legal and medical fees of the protesters, the Magistrate’s Court ruled in West Kowloon.

The silver-haired cardinal, who appeared in court with a walking stick, and his co-defendants had denied all charges.

The case is considered a marker of political freedom in Hong Kong amid an ongoing crackdown on the pro-democracy movement and comes at a sensitive time for the Vatican, which is preparing to renew a controversial agreement with Beijing on the appointment of bishops in China. .

Outside court, Zen told reporters that he hoped people would not associate his sentence with religious freedom.

I saw that many people abroad were concerned about the arrest of a cardinal. It has nothing to do with religious freedom. I am part of the fund. (Hong Kong) has not seen damage (to) its religious freedom, Zen said.

Zen and four other fund trustees singer Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng, researcher Hui Po Keung and politician Cyd Ho were fined HK$4,000 ($510) each.

A sixth defendant, Sze Ching-wee, who was the fund’s secretary, was fined HK$2,500 ($320).

All had originally been charged under the controversial Beijing-backed national security law for collaboration with foreign forces, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Those charges were dropped and they instead faced a lesser charge under the Societies Ordinance, a centuries-old colonial-era law punishable by fines of up to HK$10,000 ($1,274), but no jail time for offenders for first time.

The court heard in September that the legal fund raised the equivalent of $34.4 million through 100,000 deposits.

In addition to providing financial aid to protesters, the fund was also used to sponsor pro-democracy rallies, such as paying for used audio equipment. in 2019 during street protests to resist Beijing’s tightening control.

Although Zen and the other five defendants were spared charges under the national security law, the legislation imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in June 2020 in an attempt to quell protests has been repeatedly used to stifle dissent.

Since the law was imposed, most of the city’s prominent pro-democracy figures have either been arrested or gone into exile, while some independent media and non-governmental organizations have been closed.

Hong Kong’s government has repeatedly denied criticism that the law, which criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers, has stifled freedoms, claiming instead that it has restored order to the city after the 2019 protest movement. is.

The Hong Kong prosecution of one of Asia’s most senior clerics has brought relations between Beijing and the Holy See into sharp focus. CNN reached out to the Vatican on Thursday for comment on the Zens case, but did not hear back.

Zen has strongly opposed a controversial agreement reached in 2018 between the Vatican and China on the appointment of bishops. Both sides had previously sought final say over bishop appointments in mainland China, where religious activities are heavily monitored and sometimes banned.

Born to Catholic parents in Shanghai in 1932, Zen fled to Hong Kong with his family to escape communist rule as a teenager. He was ordained a priest in 1961 and became bishop of Hong Kong in 2002, before retiring in 2009.

Known as the conscience of Hong Kong among his supporters, Zen has long been a prominent advocate for democracy, human rights and religious freedom. He has been at the forefront of some of the city’s most significant protests, from the mass rally against national security legislation in 2003 to the Umbrella Movement demanding universal suffrage in 2014.