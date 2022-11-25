Humberside Police judged outstanding five years after being listed as failing | police

A police force has gone from being rated as failing five years ago to receiving the highest marks ever in the modern era from the police inspectorate.

Humberside Police has been judged excellent in six out of nine categories by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Humberside Police Chief Constable Lee Freeman said one of his radical reforms was to free up time for officers to fight crime by cutting the amount of mental health work carried out by the police which was better managed by health professionals.

He said it was also best for those suffering a mental health crisis to be cared for by people with sufficient medical training. If you slip off your board and break your ankle, you won’t end up in a police cell or a police van. Why should it be any different if you have a mental health crisis? he said.

The inspectorate agreed and found in its report today that patients were being treated better and that the police had freed up resources.

Humberside Police pioneered the strategy, which saw them give health services an annual notice that they would no longer spend hours sitting with patients in a mental health crisis, or transport people to hospital .

The scheme called Right Care, Right Person is attracting national attention. Several forces, including the Metropolitan police, are studying it, with its commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, keen to reduce the time officers spend on work other services have to do.

Freeman, who has been chief constable since 2017, said: We should not wait for ministerial legislation or strategies. We can help ourselves.

Freeman said he maintained a good relationship with health services after initially playing ball, with practitioners agreeing that experts, not police officers, should look after those with health needs. He also managed to return 1,100 officer hours per month, 7% of the total. We held the line and this led to partners in mental health funds, the ambulance service and the NHS, spending more money.

The inspectorate said: The Right Care, Right Person approach means vulnerable people get the support they need from the right organisation. The force has experts within its control room to support those vulnerable people until help arrives.

Humberside today hit a record six out of nine outstanding grades, never achieved by any force since the inspectorate began awarding grades. It was rated good in two areas and adequate in one.

Freeman said the principles driving change were the same for small, medium and large forces. Changing the culture takes more than you think, he said.

He warned against a top-down approach of leaders dreaming up edicts and handing them out, instead asking staff and officers for their ideas. I took over when staff were angry, they felt unsupported, unheard and undervalued. They felt that the leadership did things to them, not with them.

Just yelling at people and telling them they’re not good enough doesn’t work.

Freeman said the culture change had seen officers willing to call out hateful or weak behavior from colleagues and walk through walls to improve the fight against crime. He said: Sergeants and inspectors work for the staff, not the other way around. It’s high support, high challenge. We expect them to do more for the public.

Freeman said there was now a real policing effort in the neighborhood. Stations closed at the height of the cuts were reopened and local officers patrolled the areas and would rarely leave. Communities raised issues and saw that they were addressed, he said.

Humberside is a rare success story for Britain’s police force, which has been beset by a series of scandals and concerns about its effectiveness. A total of six forces in England and Wales have been placed in special measures by the police inspectorate, a record number with concerns that a seventh could soon join them.