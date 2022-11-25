Plymouth came together to seek a world free of violence against women and girls

This week, as part of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Plymouth will remember those women who were victims of femicide in 2021 as organizations join together to demand an end to violence against women and children.

Since the start of the pandemic, 45 percent of women reported that they or a woman they know has experienced some form of violence against women and girls. 7 in 10 women said they think verbal or physical abuse by a partner has become more common and 6 in 10 think sexual harassment in public spaces has gotten worse.

As part of their commitment to supporting women and girls, Trevi, Plymouth City Council, NSPCC, Devon and Cornwall Police, First Light, MAN Culture Plymouth, Ahimsa, Plymouth Domestic Abuse Services and Plymouth NHS Trust have come together to raising awareness of the importance of 16 Days of Activism and how communities can play a part, while remembering the 144 women who were murdered in the UK in 2021, with a man being the main suspect, as reported in the Femicide Census led by Karen Inga Smith.

16 Days of Activism is an international campaign originally launched by the Center for Global Women’s Leadership, to raise awareness and prevent violence against women and girls.

Around 132,300 women and girls currently live in Plymouth, of which 107,600 are over 16 years of age. Around 36,000 Plymouth women are therefore likely to have experienced at least one form of harassment in the last year (based on the ONS estimate of one in three women).

In the twelve months to May 2021, there were nearly 3,000 cases of stalking or harassment crimes in the city, an increase of 25 per cent on the previous year, with 68 per cent of those victims being women. Reports of domestic abuse rose by nearly 5,000 cases and crime statistics for sexual offenses rose by 4.1 percent to the end of January 2021.

The Plymouth Commission on Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) survey, which was carried out in March this year, reported that 89 per cent thought violence against women and girls was a problem in the city with 60 per cent saying it is more of a problem now than five years ago.

Councilor Rebecca Smith, chair of the city’s commission on violence against women and girls, said: Our multi-agency commission published a report in May which clearly sets out recommendations that will help us seek an end to violence against women and children, and the work is are being developed for the implementation of these. We know there is a huge amount of ground to be made to deliver the long-term results and cultural change that will make a difference and eliminate violence. This is a long-term project and a challenge that cannot be solved by individuals or by one organization, so we committed to work closely with all our partners and support initiatives like the 16 Days of Activism. Everyone in Plymouth has a role to play and together we can start to make a real difference, making our city safer for women and girls.

At the local level, partners will focus on engaging communities both publicly and professionally, advocating for adequate change in practice to end violence against women and girls. They are particularly focused on engaging men and aim to change attitudes, systems and societal behaviors around masculinity that help perpetuate gender inequality and therefore men’s violence against women.

Award-winning women’s charity Trevi is leading this year’s campaign. The UNITE theme aims to bring together communities, women’s rights organisations, organizations working with men and boys, human rights defenders, schools, universities, the private sector, sports clubs and associations and individuals to become activists for the prevention of violence towards women and call for a world without VAWG.

Hannah Shead, CEO of Trevi said: “In bringing together partners across the city, we can bring different services together, really start having conversations about these issues and come together as a community to say we will not we tolerate a society where women and girls are at risk or harm and abuse.

“We also need to remember that violence against women and girls doesn’t just happen on the street, it can happen in their homes. We need to focus on how we can affect a cultural and social change; that starts, in ours, with education in schools, having conversations in the workplace and calling out sexism and misogyny.”

With the campaign spanning a diverse range of services in Plymouth, there are a number of activities planned over the 16 days to raise awareness of how communities and individuals can support or get help. These include a variety of online and in-person events for both professionals and the general public.

Sanctuary Supported Livings Plymouth Domestic Abuse Services will be holding awareness days in multiple supermarkets across the city and Plymouth NHS Trust will be holding a three-day awareness event at Derriford Hospital.

Local Service Manager of Domestic Abuse Services in Plymouth said: “In support of this vitally important campaign to end violence against women and girls, we raise awareness and offer practical, non-judgmental advice to all victims. To anyone who needs support, please stop by. You are not alone.”

Both the Domestic Abuse Shelter Alliance and Ahimsa will host webinars for professionals and the NSPCC will launch a series of films showing an intergenerational perspective on preventing violence against women and girls.

Shelley Shaw, NSPCC Development and Impact Manager said: “16 Days of Activism is really important as it provides a focus to start conversations about healthy relationships and how we all have a part to play in promoting them. We want people in Plymouth to know they are supported to take action to help a family member, friend or community member who is experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence; this includes people who are concerned about their own unhealthy behaviours.”

A key focus of the campaign this year is also to engage men and boys on a wider scale, meeting them where they gather, to open up a conversation about masculinity culture and its impact. Andy from MAN Culture Plymouth who will be launching the campaign said: “It’s time for men to step up and get involved. We need to be an integral part of helping to end the disproportionate fear that Women and Girls have in the city and begin to reflect on how our actions contribute to this.

“It is no longer an option to sit in the shadows. This is not an issue for women and girls to fight alone. We must support the women in our lives, recognize our actions and use our position in society to do this a safer place to be. for everyone. We just have to get in the game!”

Ultimately, Plymouth Partners is committed to driving the cultural change needed to challenge violence against women and girls in the city. Their individual specialties and strengths come together to better support women and girls affected by male violence and abuse and to create safe spaces for women.

They are all united in wanting to make Plymouth a city free of violence against women and girls and to be a place where all communities can take an active role in making it safe for all.

If you would like to know how you can take an active role in supporting the campaign and the ongoing work of Plymouth Partners, or if you or someone you know needs support, then please visit Trevi’s website or find details of the support available here.