



The announced measures include: 8.4 million to support victims of violence against women and girls

targeted funding for the most vulnerable communities

up to 7.5 million for domestic abuse interventions in health care settings

funding for rapid spike tests to build police intelligence 8.4 million was given to finance specialized support services for the most vulnerable. Most of the money will go to services that are led, designed and delivered by the users and communities they serve, such as services for victims and survivors from ethnic minority backgrounds, deaf and disabled victims and survivors and LGBT victims and survivors. Victims will benefit from trauma-informed support, which can range from counseling to sheltered accommodation. Furthermore, in recognition of the important role that healthcare workers play in identifying domestic abuse and signaling victims to support, the Government is also investing up to £7.5 million in funding for domestic abuse interventions in healthcare settings . This funding will aim to equip more healthcare professionals with the right tools to be able to better identify and respond to domestic abuse, as well as improve referral pathways for victims to access support services. The announcement comes on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, which the Home Secretary marked yesterday (24 November) with a visit to Refuge to see first-hand the support needed for victims of domestic abuse and assault sexual to rebuild lives. Secretary of the Interior Suella Braverman said: It is essential that victims of insidious crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual assault get the support they need to rebuild their lives and we know that those with other vulnerabilities need dedicated support. This funding comes in addition to a wide range of work across the board to ensure victims are supported and criminals are brought to justice. Following public consultation in 2020 through the Government’s Call for Evidence on Violence against Women and Girls, the Government committed through the VAWG Treatment Strategy and the Domestic Abuse Treatment Plan to ensure the provision of tailored support to victims. This underscored the importance of through-and-through services, as well as the provision of trauma-informed and other victim support that is tailored to specific forms of VAWG. Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs said: We know these services are very poorly funded, so I’m pleased to see this extra money being made available to by-and-by organisations. Survivors of domestic abuse tell us that getting support from their community is the most effective way to help them heal and rebuild their lives. As part of its commitment to tackling all forms of violence against women and girls, the Home Office is also providing an additional £70,000 in funding for rapid forensic testing of samples from reported drink and needle incidents. This is part of our support for the work of the National Police Chiefs Councils to determine the nature and scale of the crackdown. The funding will cover the testing of additional urine samples taken by police to allow us to build our understanding of spiking, including improving geographic data on which substances are used and where. These are some of the many measures the government has taken to support victims, bring perpetrators to justice and protect women and girls across the country. Last month Enough campaigning to combat violence against women and girls, began. This gives bystanders safe ways to intervene if they witness an incident of violence against women and girls, ranging from sexual harassment on the street, public transport or at work, to unwanted touching, sharing intimate images of someone without consent their and forced control in a relationship.

