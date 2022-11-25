International
The Taliban’s draconian abuses against women may amount to crimes against humanity
In recent months, violations of the fundamental rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan, already the worst and most unacceptable in the world, have increased significantly, they said.
In a statement denouncing the Taliban’s violations, the Special Rapporteurs argued that gender-based persecution is a crime against humanity that can be prosecuted under international law.
Equivalent to imprisonment
While girls remain excluded from secondary education, women have also been banned from parks, gyms and other public places, and in at least one region, recently blocked from entering their university.
Banning women’s access to parks also denies children the opportunity for leisure and exercise and their right to engage in play and recreational activities, experts pointed out.
Locking women in their homes is tantamount to imprisonment and is likely to lead to increased levels of domestic violence and mental health challenges.
Instrumentalization of genders
At the same time, Taliban officers have brutally beaten men accompanying women dressed in colorful clothes or without face coverings.
Moreover, they are removing the agency of women and girls by punishing male relatives for the alleged acts of women that instrumentalize one gender against the other by encouraging men to control the behavior, dress, and movement of women and girls in their circles.
We are deeply concerned that such actions are intended to compel men and boys to punish women and girls who resist their erasure by the Taliban, further depriving them of their rights and normalizing violence against them, the statement underlined.
Protect the defenders
Human rights defenders protesting peacefully against increasing restrictions on women have been increasingly targeted, beaten and arrested for months.
On November 3, a press conference was interrupted and those present were arrested, including activist Zarifa Yaquobi, who, along with four men, remains imprisoned by the Taliban’s intelligence department.
Experts raised their concern for the welfare of detained human rights defenders and reminded the Taliban that arresting people for exercising their fundamental rights is illegal and amounts to arbitrary detention.
Calling the Taliban
The Special Rapporteur appealed to him Actually authorities to respect all international human rights obligations and commitments and fully implement human rights standards, including the rights of all girls and women to education, employment and participation in public and cultural life.
Experts also stressed that Zarifa Yaquobi and the men detained with her be released immediately and unconditionally, or that the Taliban publicly state the reasons for their detention and allow contact with their families and lawyers.
Other calls to action were for the Taliban to respect the fundamental rights to assemble without intimidation and attack; repeal the decree punishing male family members for perceived violations of women and girls; opening all secondary schools to girls and ensuring their continued access to university education; and remove all restrictions from access to public places.
International action is needed
Meanwhile, the experts also called on the international community to demand the cancellation of restrictions on women and to ensure that their rights are respected and protected during all discussions with Actually the authorities.
Additionally, global leaders should take steps to investigate and prosecute those responsible for gender-based persecution in appropriate international and extra-territorial jurisdictions; increasing support for Afghan human rights defenders, especially women and girls; and promote and provide safe platforms for women to be involved in decision-making processes in the country.
About the experts
Click here to see the names of those who participated in the statement.
Special rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the UN based in Geneva Human Rights Council to review and report back on a specific human rights topic or country situation. The positions are honorary and are not paid for their work.
