Goodness is not a term you associate with an Ofsted children’s services inspection report. But that’s how inspectors described the workplace culture at Northamptonshire Childrens Trust (NCT), in twin reports published this week into the services it runs in north AND West Northamptonshire tips.

The full inspection, in October, was the first for the trust since it took over responsibility for children’s services, subsequently branded as inadequate, from the former Northamptonshire County Council two years ago.

This rating is no longer, with children’s services in both unitary authorities now requiring improvement to be good.

Improvements in social work practice

Inspectors found improvements in the quality and impact of social work practice across the service, resulting in much better support for children in need of help and protection and strengthened early help.

Children in care had a trusted adult with whom they could share their concerns and aspirations with their social workers, while adopters benefited from the support of passionate, knowledgeable and skilled practitioners.

Caseloads for social workers were reduced, vacancies were significantly reduced, while the development of trainees was highly valued and supported through the NCT’s social work academy.

A culture of kindness

At the root of these changes were the culture inspectors identified in the NCT.

Great care and effort was taken by senior managers to visibly support staff and ensure a shared vision for improved services for children and young people, inspection reports said. Social workers are overwhelmingly positive about working for NCT, which reflects a significant shift in culture towards greater support and kindness.

NCT chief executive Colin Foster says the judgment fills him with immense pride.

That was the reaction from social workers, he says. They feel well supported. There’s a culture of, if you’re worried about something, it’s okay to say it, if you want to share good practice, then do it.

We have a great practice email address and share it with others. It’s a culture of finding what’s going right, rather than what’s going wrong.

Advocacy social workers Sophie Fisher and Heather Gwinnutt say they both see and experience that kindness in their daily work.

Everyone wants everyone to succeed

Senior social worker Sophie says: Everyone wants everyone to do well and succeed. This is what you need.

Everyone is beautiful, adds Heather. We have come to do this work to do the best for children and northerners as a trust is really great to promote it. It’s not a job to get paid, it’s a job to support children and families to be the best they can be.

Echoing Ofsted, both Colin and the leadership teams welcome the role in fostering this culture.

There’s a lot of faith in Colin and what he wants for faith, says Heather. We are all hopeful that things will continue to improve under his leadership.

He is approachable and down to earth, says Sophie. I really like his emails about dogs, and [his approach] it brings a light relief to a really stressful job.

Accessible and responsive leadership

For both, a key positive is their ability to raise issues with the management team and implement them.

Says Sophie: Previously, when we were looking for a strategy discussion, the format was large and a lot of it could be repetitive. We took him to a meeting [with the leadership team] and adjustments were made to make it concise and accurate. It’s those little things that make our job a little easier.

Heather adds: For me, I feel confident that if I have a problem, I know I can talk to managers and senior managers and it won’t be dismissed, but it will be heard. When you face challenges on a daily basis, it’s great to know you’ll be heard. For example, we told Colin we needed new chairs and we had new chairs. Sometimes it’s the little things that make the big difference.

Heather previously worked for the county council and then left the trust in March 2021, shortly after it was set up, before returning in February this year. The reason, she says, was that the stability she had enjoyed in Northamptonshire was lacking in the authority she had joined.

I’ve been very lucky in Northamptonshire, she says. I have had a stable management team. That was the draw for me to come back, she says. The management is stable and you trust their decisions.

Promotion of career development

Sophie, who was recently promoted to a senior role, also mentions the positive approach to career development at the trust.

While a number of trainees were encouraged to go for senior positions last year, she didn’t feel ready at the time, so her then manager supported her to build the skills she needed.

They put me in touch during that time with a newly qualified social worker on our team, she says. By the time summer came, I felt more confident and that I had the skills to do the senior role. Faith is really eager to keep people.

Heather agrees, adding: Now that’s the mantra we want you here and we want you to develop and build your career in Northamptonshire. That’s another reason I came back, there’s career advancement for me.

It has also seen improvements in supervision since its return, underpinned by the strengths-based Safety Marks practice model the trust uses.

Supervision is every four weeks, she says. It’s in the diary. It’s just the norm. There’s a lot more focus on what they were trying to get out of it, rather than just a case discussion.

This was praised by Ofsted, who cited the extensive use of the strengths-based practice model and the strengths-based quality assurance framework as areas for improvement.

Making a difference for children and families

And children and families are seeing the difference, adds Heather.

In general, families are beginning to see that we want to focus on their strengths rather than their concerns, she says. This motivates them to make changes.

As an example, she adds: I recently had a family where the young man has very challenging behavior and he was taken into care for a period of time. So we were able to establish multi-systemic therapy by looking at the strengths in the family and the relationship between mother and child and the rest of the family. By relying on those networks, we were able to bring the baby home and things are going really well. Without that, chances are he would have remained in care.

Despite many positives in Ofsteds’ reports, they identify areas for improvement, including in relation to some aspects of management supervision and how social workers use direct work to determine children’s views and life history work to help children in care understand their stories.

Colin adds: We were very clear about what we needed to improve, and we have a plan in place.

He says he wants to hear from anyone interested in joining the trust or returning to Northamptonshire after a move away.

If you would like to know more and have an informal chat, please feel free to DM me on Twitter @colinjfoster or email [email protected] and I will arrange to give you a call, adds he.

Find out more about working at Northamptonshire Childrens Trustby checking his employer profile. You can alsoview the latest job vacancies here.