Anwar Ibrahim: Imprisoned Malaysian Prime Minister’s Remarkable Rise to High Office

It is a decades-long political journey in making the transformation of a young student into an icon of democracy and eventually the leader of his country, through two stints in prison.

Now at the age of 75, Anwar Ibrahim has finally realized his dream of becoming the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

And in his first words after being sworn in on Thursday, he made it clear that he does not intend to dwell on the divisions of the past, but to focus on the future with a cabinet that will include his former political enemies.

This is a government of national unity and everyone is welcome provided (they) accept the ground rules: good governance, no corruption and a Malaysia for all Malaysians, Anwar said as he vowed to heal a racially divided nation , fight corruption and revive an economy. still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

No one should be marginalized under my administration, he vowed.

Anwar’s appointment comes nearly a week after a tumultuous general election that resulted in the first hung parliament in Malaysia’s history.

His reformist, multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan coalition won a majority of seats in recent weeks with 82 votes, but fell short of the simple majority needed to form a government, meaning Anwar could only be appointed after the king’s intervention Malaysian.

Observers say he will have his work cut out for him if he is to overcome the divisions that have seen him named the fourth prime minister since 2018, when a landmark election ousted the Barisan Nasional coalition from power for the first time since independence amid anger over a financial scandal of billions of dollars in the state investment fund.

This has been by far the most fragmented, volatile and dangerous period ever in Malaysian politics, said political commentator Ei Sun Oh. While many applaud the nomination of a progressive and reformist candidate, it will not be the end of the problems.

Political bickering and infighting will still continue and Anwar is tasked with healing the deep wounds and gaps between progressives and conservatives, he added.

Born on 10 August 1947 in Penang Island, Anwar began his political career as a student activist leading various Muslim youth groups in Kuala Lumpur. He was arrested at one point for his role in leading demonstrations against rural poverty and hunger.

Years later, he surprised many by making a foray into mainstream politics, joining the Malay nationalist party UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) led by then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, a man who would also become Anwar’s mentor. and enemy.

Anwar’s rise within the party was rapid and he soon rose to various high-ranking ministerial posts, becoming Deputy Prime Minister in 1993.

At this point, Anwar was widely expected to succeed Mahathir, but the two men began to clash over issues including corruption and the economy.

Tensions escalated further after the 1997 Asian financial crisis hit the country and in 1998 Anwar was dismissed from Mahathir’s Cabinet and expelled from UMNO.

He then began leading public protests against Mahathir, a move that signaled the start of a new pro-democracy movement.

In the same year, Anwar was arrested and detained without trial, and charged with corruption and sodomy. Even if consensual, sodomy is punishable by up to 20 years in prison in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

He has always vehemently denied the allegations, claiming they were politically motivated, but that hasn’t stopped them from derailing his political career ever since.

His subsequent imprisonment sparked violent street protests, with supporters comparing his plight to that of Nelson Mandela.

That first conviction was overturned by a court in 2004, a year after two-time leader Mahathir first left office, but that was not the last time Anwar would find himself behind bars.

After his return as an opposition figure, more sodomy charges were leveled against him and after a protracted court battle that took place over a period of years he was returned to prison in 2014.

What happened next is perhaps one of the most remarkable turns in the country’s political history.

In a stunning twist with Anwar still behind bars, he and Mahathir joined forces for the 2018 election in a bid to topple the government of Najib Razak, whose administration was embroiled in a corruption scandal surrounding state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) .

As part of his campaign promise, Mahathir vowed that if they succeeded, he would release Anwar and even step down for him after a few years in power. Mahathir kept the first promise, a royal pardon freed Anwar shortly after the election, but he backed down on the second, a U-turn that divided their supporters and fueled the stalemate that has dogged all attempts to form a stable government since then. .

Among his first promises as Malaysia’s new prime minister, Anwar said he would not take a salary as a show of solidarity with Malaysians struggling with the rising cost of living.

He also promised to help the country embrace multiculturalism.

Malaysia has long adopted an institutionalized affirmative action policy that favors the ethnic Malay majority over its sizeable Malay Chinese and Malaysian Indian minorities.

And overcoming decades of polarization over race, religion and reform in the Muslim-majority nation will not be easy, not least because experts do not rule out efforts by rivals in his new government to topple his leadership.

While two-thirds of Anwars cabinet will be made up of members of his reformist Pakatan Harapan coalition, in a gesture of national unity he has agreed to give the remaining posts to members of the regional Gabungan Rakyat Sabah party and possibly representatives of the surprisingly. of the Barisan Nasional coalition, which includes several UMNO politicians he did so much to oust.

He is entering a very uneasy political alliance in a fragmented landscape, said Oh, the political commentator.

The recent election results have only shown how divided the country is.

Now he has the difficult task of navigating and balancing progressive sectors with conservative religious forces.

Internationally, rights groups have welcomed Anwar’s appointment and his promise to prioritize human rights and democracy.

This is a leader who has personally suffered massive politically motivated injustices, said Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director.

Robertson said the rights group hoped Anwar would reform laws and regulations that have been used in the past to criminalize the peaceful exercise of civil and political rights, noting issues such as discrimination against the transgender and gay communities, the treatment of migrant workers and child marriages. and refugee laws.

One hopes lessons have been learned from the previous Pakatan Harapan government, which faltered after two years in power, Robertson said.

We hope that Anwar will move forward with his vision, accept that he was elected to act on his programs and policies and implement his mandate.

And domestically, at least for now, the festive mood continues amid optimism that years of political chaos and uncertainty may finally be in the past.

Malaysians can be hopeful that the feud that is in danger of spiraling out of control will lose some oxygen now or at least not come from hard-line nationalists within UMNO for the time being, said Malaysian journalist Amirul Ruslan, adding that unlike Mahathir, I can see (Anwar’s) transition policies away from being race-centric.

Describing Anwar’s new government, made up of former enemies, as unprecedented, he added: Anwar is the right man for our divided country.