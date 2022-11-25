International
New Ofsted rating for children’s services in North Northamptonshire as improvements highlighted
November 25, 2022
Significant improvements continue to be made to children’s services in Northamptonshire, according to a report published by Ofsted today.
In a letter to Northamptonshire Council, Ofsted highlighted the good work of Northamptonshire Childrens Trust (NCT) and rated children’s services as Requires improvement to be good, removing it from the inadequate category it had been rated in since 2019.
Following a series of monitoring visits, October this year saw Ofsted’s first full inspection of children’s services since the creation of the unitary authorities in April 2021.
In the report, Ofsted noted that inspectors agreed: Children who need help and protection in Northamptonshire receive much better support than they did at the time of the 2019 inspection.
He continued: Early aid support has been strengthened, children at risk of harm have been identified and timely safeguards have been put in place.
Ofsted acknowledged that help was now available for children and families who were just beginning to have problems, ensuring that these small problems did not escalate.
Inspectors also pointed out that when children were at risk of very serious harm, social workers acted quickly to ensure they were as safe as possible and social workers completed assessments in order to plan the best ways to help children and families.
Social workers were also praised for finding suitable families for most children who cannot live with their own families and that they are well cared for.
Senior leaders who have worked hard to improve services for children and families since Northamptonshire’s previous inspection in 2019 were also praised.
However, although services have improved greatly, Ofsted recognized that there was still more to do.
I am pleased that children’s services continue to be on an upward trajectory and that Ofsted has recognized the substantial improvements that have been made by removing children’s services from the inadequate category.
Improving the life chances of every child is a key priority for us and we were all absolutely committed to making sure we continue on this journey. Progress has been made in some challenging areas and I am confident that we have the right leaders and staff to continue the progress.
Cllr Scott Edwards, Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills
Our children are our future and it is essential that children’s services are in the best shape possible to deliver for the most vulnerable in our area.
I am pleased that improvements continue to be made and now we must work even harder to drive further positive change.
Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council
I am delighted that Ofsted has recognized the significant improvements that have been made to children’s services in Northamptonshire. Northamptonshire Childrens Trust has been on a significant journey of improvement and it doesn’t stop there. We will continue to strive to provide the best possible services for children, young people and families in the county, keeping them at the heart of everything we do.
I was pleased that the inspectors noted the change in culture to one of high support and friendliness and also noted the strong and stable management team we have in place to support the workforce. We know that social work is a very challenging role, but with the right culture and leadership in place, it can be a really rewarding role, so I would encourage the best and brightest social workers to come and join with us.
Julian Wooster, Chair of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT)
The predecessor authority, Northamptonshire County Council delegated its statutory children’s social care functions and transferred the provision of children’s social care services to Northamptonshire Childrens Trust (NCT) on 1 November 2020.
The trust now provides children’s social care and targeted early help services on behalf of Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire councils.
The letter to Northamptonshire Council is now available see full on the Ofsted website.
