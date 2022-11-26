Ukraine: Missile attacks, summary executions highlight importance of international law





Millions of people are being plunged into extreme hardship and terrible living conditions by these strikes, he said. Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for any object attacked. Collection of victims According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), on Wednesday additional rocket attacks in the city and region of Kyiv killed at least eight civilians, including a girl, and wounded around 45 others, including seven child. A two-day-old baby was killed and two doctors were injured in a rocket attack on a hospital in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Since Russia began its ongoing barrage of rocket attacks and stray munitions attacks across the country on October 10, HRMMU has verified at least 77 civilian deaths and 272 injuries. Accusations from both sides In addition to documenting civilian casualties, the Monitoring Mission has examined videos and other information about alleged summary executions. Since Russia began its armed offensive in Ukraine in February, there have been numerous allegations of summary executions by both sides of prisoners of war and others no longer participating in the fighting, Mr. Trk. Persons hors de combat, including soldiers who have surrendered, are protected under international humanitarian law and their summary execution constitutes a war crime, he recalled. Forensic investigations are needed Among some of the videos that have surfaced over the past two weeks on social media are video clips from the village of Makiivka, which show the apparent surrender of Russian forces or Russian-linked armed groups; a man who opens fire on Ukrainian soldiers; and then the dead bodies of about 12 Russian soldiers. Our Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has conducted a preliminary analysis showing that these disturbing videos are most likely authentic in what they show. The actual circumstances of the full sequence of events must be investigated to the fullest extent possible, and those found responsible must be held accountable, the top UN official said. The analysis the Mission has done to date underscores the need for independent and detailed forensic investigations to help determine exactly what happened. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the events. It is essential that all allegations of summary executions be fully investigated in a manner that is seen and seen to be independent, impartial, thorough, transparent, prompt and effective, said Mr. Trk. The cost of war The UN human rights chief also called on the parties to issue clear guidelines to refrain from reprisals and retaliation against any prisoner of war and to ensure that these guidelines are fully respected. The rules governing armed conflict set out in the Geneva Conventions require this. Order your troops to deal humanely with those who surrender and those who arrest them. He praised the devastating effects of missile attacks by Russian forces and claims of summary executions of prisoners of war as showing all too clearly the intolerable human cost of this and any other armed conflict. They are a stark reminder of why international law exists and why it must be fully respected to prevent a descent into complete inhumanity and the denial of the very idea of ​​our human rights, the High Commissioner stressed.

