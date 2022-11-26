Safe, new homes on the streets for women and children in Port Alberni

Construction is underway on 22 phase two safe and secure homes in Port Alberni for women and their children fleeing violence.

“We need more homes for women fleeing violence to stabilize or rebuild their lives,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “These homes are part of our government’s commitment to work with non-profit partners to ensure that many women and children have places to go where they can find safety and space free from violence.”

Sage Haven (formerly the Alberni Community and Women’s Service Society) will operate the new building. It will provide studio, one, two and three bedroom homes for women and gender diverse people leaving violence, including transgender women, Two-Spirit and non-binary people, and their dependent children in Port Alberni and surrounding areas .

Sage Haven identified a need for stage two housing in the community, which provides short-term, on-site supportive housing. Residents typically live in the unit for six to 24 months before moving on to more permanent housing.

Through Sage Haven, tenants will be offered on-site support services such as safety planning, crisis intervention, parent support and rental resources. Rent will be calculated at 30% of the resident’s income or the provincial housing rate for those receiving income or disability assistance.

The property will be built on land owned by the City of Port Alberni, which has entered into a long-term lease with the Province, through BC Housing, to enable this development.

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The project is one component of a multi-year action plan being developed by the Ministry of Finance’s Office of Gender Equality and the Ministry of Public Security and the Advocate General to help end gender-based violence. The government undertook the commitment in 2022 to help the continued development of the plan.

The development is also part of BC’s 10-year, $7 billion housing plan. As of 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable homes that are either completed or under development, including 365 homes in Port Alberni.

Quotes:

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality –

“Having a safe and supportive space to call home is essential for women and their children who have faced violence and is something every British Columbian should have. I am grateful to everyone involved in making these new safe houses for the people of Port Alberni a reality, which will be life-changing for so many women and transgender, two-spirit and non-binary people as they build their lives their safe. and stability.”

Sharie Minions, senior, Port Alberni –

“On behalf of Port Alberni City Council, I thank the Province for another significant investment in our community. We would also like to thank project partners Sage Haven Society and BC Housing for their dedication and commitment to creating this space for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Creating a safe place where women and children are able to get the support they need is an important component of a safe and supportive community.”

Ellen Frood, executive director, Sage Haven –

“This is a big moment for Port Alberni. On behalf of our board, we are honored to be involved in such a meaningful project. From the initial concept to the planning and construction now underway, it is remarkable to see the amount of support and cooperation Sage Haven has had working in partnership with BC Housing and having the full support of the City of Port Alberni. This initiative will ensure that many women and children fleeing domestic violence have a safe and connected space to be.”

Fast facts:

The province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $8.6 million to the project through the Building BC: Women in Transition Housing Fund and will provide annual operating funding.

As with all projects for women and children escaping violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed for security reasons.

Learn more:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in BC is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to address the housing crisis and provide affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/