Panic buying grips Beijing as COVID cases riseExBulletin

By Han Guan/AP Beijing (AP) Residents of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city’s government ordered accelerated construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals.

Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of a lockdown in at least some districts of Beijing have fueled demand for food and other supplies, something not seen in the city for months. Daily cases of COVID-19 across the country are hitting records, with 32,695 reported on Friday. Of those, 1,860 were in Beijing, most of them asymptomatic. Makeshift quarantine centers and field hospitals hastily thrown up in gymnasiums, exhibition centers and other large open indoor spaces have become notorious for overcrowding, poor sanitation, scant food supplies and 24-hour lights. Most of the city’s residents have already been advised not to leave their buildings, some of which are cordoned off. At the entrance, workers dressed head-to-toe in white hazmat suits stop unauthorized people and ensure residents scan their mobile health apps to enter. . Some of Beijing’s food delivery services have reached capacity.

A surge in demand combined with a labor shortage left some customers unable to book same-day slots on Friday for food and supplies from popular online grocery services such as Alibaba’s Freshippo and Meituan Maicai. Online, some Chinese users said there were delivery workers whose compounds were closed, contributing to the labor shortage. The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm these reports. Alibaba did not immediately comment. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, city government spokesman Xu Hejian said it was necessary to “strengthen the management and service guarantee” of quarantine centers and field hospitals, where those who test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. were transported by the police. Authorities should “further accelerate” their construction and “coordinate the allocation of space, facilities, materials, personnel and other resources,” Xu said. Officials have repeatedly insisted in recent days that China must stick to its hardline “zero-COVID” policy that mandates lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus. The policy is seen as damaging the economy and upending lives in many Chinese cities, prompting the World Health Organization and others to call for a change in the measures that the ruling Communist Party has angrily rejected.

