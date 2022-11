Russia’s war against Ukraine Breaking news: Millions without heat and electricity

Nov 25 (Reuters) – Millions of Ukrainians were still without heat or power on Friday after Russia’s most devastating airstrikes on its power grid so far, with residents warned to prepare for further attacks and stock up on water, food and clothing warm. conflict * NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there would be no lasting peace in Ukraine if Russia won the war, adding that the Western military alliance would not withdraw its support for Kiev. * NATO forces took part in exercises in northern Poland’s Suwalki Gap, a strip of land between Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, and crucial to the security of the alliance’s eastern flank. * Germany said it was discussing with allies Poland’s request for German Patriot air defense units to be sent to Ukraine, after the NATO chief suggested the military alliance might not oppose such a move. * Russia’s latest barrage killed 11 people and shut down all of Ukraine’s nuclear plants for the first time in 40 years. * Seen from space, Ukraine has turned into a dark patch on the globe overnight, NASA satellite images have shown. * The first winter of the war will now test whether Ukraine can continue its campaign to retake territory, or whether Russia’s commanders can halt Kiev’s momentum. * More than 15,000 people have disappeared during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said. [1/3]NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron ECONOMY/AID * British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly pledged millions of pounds in further support to Kiev during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country has the practical help it needs over the winter, his office said. * Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said more Western support is needed to help it meet rising reconstruction costs after escalating Russian missile attacks. * Ukraine’s grain exports are off to a slower start after a U.N.-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and a Ukrainian envoy blamed part of the blame on Russia’s reluctance to speed up inspections of ships. OIL * European government representatives will resume talks on the level of the Russian oil price cap on Friday evening, a diplomat told Reuters. * Russia does not plan to supply oil and gas to countries that support a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said, but will make a final decision after analyzing all the figures. QUOTE: “There is no division, there is no division between Europeans, and we must preserve that. This is our number one mission this year,” Zelenskiy said. Compiled by Kim Coghill; Editing by Stephen Coates Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-russia-what-you-need-know-right-now-2022-11-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos