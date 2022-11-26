Iranian government supporters clash with World Cup protesters

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) Tensions ran high in Iran’s second World Cup match on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security confiscated flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.

Some fans were stopped by security guards for bringing pre-revolutionary Persian flags into the match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Others holding such flags were ripped from their hands by Iranian pro-government fans, who also shouted insults at fans wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan of the protest movement that gripped the country, Woman, Life, Freedom.

Unlike their first match against England, the Iranian players sang their national anthem before the match, while some fans in the stadium wept, whistled and cheered.

The national team is under close scrutiny for any statements or gestures regarding the nationwide protests that have ravaged Iran for weeks.

Screaming matches broke out in the queue outside the stadium between fans shouting Women, Life, Liberty and others shouting Islamic Republic!

Mobs of men surrounded three different women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media outside the stadium, interrupting the broadcasts as they angrily chanted, Islamic Republic of Iran! Many female fans appeared shocked as supporters of the Iranian government shouted at them in Farsi and filmed them close-up on their phones.

After Iran’s 2-0 triumph, crowds of Iranian fans waving national flags left the stadium. They gathered a group of protesters carrying pictures of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old whose death on September 16 in the custody of the morality police initially started the protests, shouting Victory! to drown out the songs of Aminis name.

A 35-year-old woman named Maryam, who like other Iranian fans declined to give her last name for fear of government reprisals, began to cry as men honking horns surrounded her and filmed her face. She had the words Woman Life Freedom painted on her face.

I am not here to fight anyone, but people have attacked me and called me a terrorist, said Maryam, who lives in London but is originally from Tehran. All I’m here to say is that football doesn’t matter if people are killed in the streets.

Maryam and her friends wore hats bearing the name of a former Iranian soccer player, Voria Ghafouri, who had criticized the Iranian authorities and was arrested in Iran on Thursday. with accusations of propaganda against the government. She said supporters of the Iranian government had taken their hats off their heads.

Ghafouri, who is Kurdish, was a star of Iran’s 2018 World Cup team but was surprisingly not named in this year’s squad in Qatar.

It is clear that the game had become very politicized this week. You can see people from the same country hating each other, said Mustafa, a 40-year-old Iran fan who also declined to give his last name. I think that Voria’s arrest has also affected society in Iran a lot.

Angry protesters in Iran have vented their anger over social and political repression and the state-mandated headscarf or hijab for women. The demonstrations quickly turned into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic itself. At least 419 people have been killed since the protests erupted, according to the monitoring group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

The unrest has overshadowed the start of Iran’s World Cup campaign, including the opener against England on Monday. Iran’s players remained silent as their national anthem was played before the match and did not celebrate their two goals in the 6-2 defeat. On Friday, they sang the anthem and celebrated wildly when they scored twice against Wales.

Ayeh Shams, an Iranian from the United States, said security guards confiscated her flag because it had the word women written on it.

They were only here to enjoy the games and to give a platform to the Iranian people who are fighting against the Islamic regime, Shams said.

Zeinlabda Arwa, a security guard at the stadium, confirmed that authorities had been ordered to confiscate everything except the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Whether you are talking about Iran, Qatar or any country, you are only allowed to bring the normal flag, she said.

An angry group of Iranian government supporters shouted at Elyas Doerr, a 16-year-old Iranian boy living in Arizona who was wearing the Persian flag as a cape, until he removed it and stuffed it into his bag.

They don’t like that it’s a political statement, he said, adding that other Iranian fans had approached him to say they appreciated the gesture.

A 32-year-old Iranian woman living in southern Spain, who declined to give her name for fear of reprisals, tried after the match to retrieve her hat and flag that had been confiscated by stadium security. She said Qatari police ordered her to erase the names of Iranian protesters killed and arrested by security forces that she had written on her arms and chest at the behest of supporters of the Iranian government. In the game, only traces of ink remained on her skin that had been rubbed raw.

“Today’s soccer experience was the most intimidating I’ve ever been, before and after the game,” she said. She described dozens of men surrounding her and trying to smother her face with their Iranian flags, grabbing her signs as Qatari security stood by.

I don’t care about winning, to be honest. This is not my priority.

After the game, Iranian state television broadcast patriotic songs and showed footage of people erupting in cheers across the country. Although many Iranians celebrated the victory, protests continued across the country. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show protests and gunfire in the eastern city of Zahedan. The Associated Press was unable to confirm reports that protesters were injured there.

